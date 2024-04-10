Lectric XPedition e-bike bundle hits $1,599 ($2,311 value), WORX trimmer and edger $45, and more

With spring in full bloom and summer on the horizon, outdoor excursions and explorations alike have officially begun, with today’s green deals being led by the Lectric XPedition Dual-Battery Cargo e-bike for $1,599 – and it also comes with $306 in free gear. It is joined by a 1-day discount on the WORX 5.5A 15-inch Electric Grass Trimmer and Edger at $45, as well as the EcoSmart 3.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $161. Plus, you’ll find all of the other day’s other best Green Deals below.

Lectric XPedition Dual-Battery Cargo e-bike hits $1,599 low with extra $306 in free gear

Lectric e-bikes is offering its XPedition Dual-Battery Cargo e-bike for $1,599 shipped along with $306 in free gear. Down from its $2,005 price tag, this particular model hasn’t seen many discounts like some of its counterparts, with costs being dropped to $1,599 at the lowest as far as we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention last month by $190 and returning costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. Along with your purchase of the e-bike, you’ll also receive two plush rear rack cushions, snap-in running boards for passenger support, an extra large rear basket for large packages or children, and a 6L storage bag – all of it valued at $306 for a combined total of $712 in savings! You’ll also receive the same bundle package when purchasing the single-battery model for $1,399 shipped.

The XPedition e-bike was designed for those who are always on the go – especially folks like parents dropping off and picking up their kids from school or delivery drivers who need long travel ranges. It comes equipped with an upgraded 750W rear hub-motor (1310W peak) alongside dual 48V batteries that carries the e-bike up to 150 miles on a single charge (75 miles with the single battery), hitting speeds of 20 MPH using only the throttle and up to 28 MPH with the five levels of pedal assistance. It comes with a variety of features to enhance your ride: the integrated cargo rack, custom puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes paired with 180mm rotors, a headlamp, taillights, fenders on both wheels, and a backlit LCD display that gives you all the real-time performance data.

WORX 5.5A 15-inch Electric Grass Trimmer and Edger now $45 for today only

Best Buy is offering the WORX 5.5A 15-inch Electric Straight Shaft Grass Trimmer & Edger for $45 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its $60 price tag, it has only seen a handful of discounts over the last year, with half of them repeating the same discount to $45. Since the new year began we’ve only seen one previous discount to a slightly higher $49, with today’s deal coming in as a solid 25% markdown off the going rate to return costs to the best price we have tracked since 2020.

This hardwired trimmer and edger by WORX sports a light, six-pound design while also featuring an adjustable handle and telescoping shaft, making this easy and comfortable to use for people of varying heights. It has a 15-inch cutting swath with a multi-position handle alongside a 90-degree pivoting head so you can tackle sloped and incline areas as effortlessly as flat areas – and with a simple twist of the shaft you can go from trimming to edging and back again. It’s equipped with an automatic line feed system that refreshes the trimmer’s string whenever needed, stopping itself at the perfect length.

EcoSmart 3.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater at $161

Amazon is offering the EcoSmart 3.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $161.21 shipped. Normally fetching $200, this device has seen numerous discounts over the last year alone, with most of them falling by small increments and only a handful dropping in large amounts at once. While we have seen this particular model sell for as low as $105, it has been nearly five years since costs have fallen so low. Today’s deal comes in as a $39 markdown off the going rate that lands at the third-lowest price of the last two years – ultimately $56 above the all-time low from 2019.

This 3.5kW under-sink tankless water heater is designed to provide a steady supply of instantaneous hot water to a single point-of-use. Its 6-inch by 11-inch by 3-inch size makes it easy to fit in tight under-counter spaces, and its low 0.5 GPM activation flow rate even works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. It should be noted that if you live in the colder climates of North America, this model may not be the right fit to handle lower inlet temperatures. It will require one 30A breaker, a wire gauge of 10 AWG, and a 1/2-inch NPT connection.

