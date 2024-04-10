Meet the new Alfa Romeo Milano, the sporty Italian SUV goes electric as brand’s first EV

The fully electric Italian crossover SUV we’ve been waiting for is finally here. Alfa Romeo revealed the new Milano, its first 100% electric production car, as it kicks off a new EV era.

Alfa Romeo reveals its first EV

With over 100 years of experience building vehicles, the Italian luxury automaker knows a thing or two about what its customers are looking for.

After vowing to launch an all-electric production car for years now, the moment is finally here. We got our first look at the electric Milano in January after Alfa Romeo teased the compact SUV in red camo.

Alfa’s engineers, behind the 4C, 8C, and Guilia GTA, helped bring the Milano to life. The team said the Milano would feature “best-in-class driving dynamics and handling.”

Alfa Romeo revealed the fully electric Milano Wednesday, a “sporty at heart, compact in size, and Italian at first sight” SUV crossover.

The new EV is based on parent company Stellantis’ e-CMP platform, which powers the Jeep Avenger. A 54 kWh battery pack will deliver up to 250 miles of range. In an urban cycle, it can get up to 366 miles of range. Alfa Romeo’s first EV will be available in two trims: ELETTRICA and VELOCE.

Alfa Romeo Milano, the brand’s first electric car (Source: Stellantis)

Meet the Alfa Romeo Milano

The ELETTRICA model includes 156 hp and up to 250 miles range, while the sportier VELOCE model is the “epitome of the Alfa Romeo sporting DNA” with 240 hp.

At 4.17 m (164″) long, 1.78 m (70″) wide, and 1.5 m (59″) tall, the Milano is similar in size to the new Volvo EX30 (167″ L x 72″ W x 61″ H).

Alfa Romeo included iconic design elements like limited overhangs and strong wheel arches. It also features the brand’s iconic “Kamm tail,” a reference to the Guilia TZ. Up front, you can’t miss the Milano’s new design with 3+3 adaptive full LED matrix headlights.

Alfa Romeo Milano, the brand’s first electric car (Source: Stellantis)

Inside features the brand’s “Cannochiale,” drawing inspiration from its icons with dual 10.25″ TFT and infotainment screens. Another cool feature is the air conditioning vents’ quadrifoglio (four-leaf clover) design.

Despite the compact size, the Milano boasts the “largest boot in its class for a full BEV,” with up to 400L load capacity. Alfa offers several driver-assist features, including optional Level 2 autonomous driving. Other options include 360-degree parking sensors and a 180-degree rear camera for semi-autonomous parking.

Alfa Romeo Milano EV (Source: Stellantis)

With the most direct steering in its segment, a 14:1 ratio in the VELOCE trim, Alfa claims its EV is calibrated to be extremely precise and enhance driving dynamics.

The VELOCE version is also 25 mm lower, has “extra sporty” front and rear anti-roll bars, and has a Torsen differential.

Alfa Romeo Milano EV interior (Source: Stellantis)

Alfa says the Milano can also feature its D.N.A system with Dynamic, Natural, and Advanced Efficiency modes.

With 100 kW rapid charge, the Milano can charge from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes. The electric SUV also includes EV routing built into its navigation to quickly find charging spots.

Alfa Romero says orders for its first EV will open in early summer. Prices are expected closer to its launch.