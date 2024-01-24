Alfa Romeo’s first EV, the Milano looks like an Italian icon in red camo

Alfa Romeo’s first 100% electric vehicle is getting closer to its debut. The Alfa Romeo Milano, the brand’s first EV, will be revealed on April 10. Ahead of its debut, the brand is giving an early look at the new EV rocking red camo.

Alfa Romeo teases first EV ahead of April debut

The Italian luxury automaker has been building vehicles for over 100 years. Best known for its sporty designs, powerful performance, and engineering, Alfa Romeo has yet to release its first all-electric car.

Alfa has been promising to release its first electric car for several years now. That’s about to change this spring. Alfa Romeo is teasing its first EV, the Milano, ahead of its April 10 debut.

Alfa Romeo says the Milano will offer “best-in-class driving dynamics and handling.” While the company finishes testing at its Balocco site, the brand is giving us our best look yet at the Milano EV.

Alfa’s engineers, who helped develop the 4C, 8C, and Guilia GTA, helped bring the brand’s first EV to life.

The team is focusing on “outstanding dynamics,” with specific interventions on the suspension. Alfa Romeo aims to include best-in-class driving dynamics based on “direct and extremely precise steering geometry.” This will help improve grip for quick cornering.

Alfa Romeo’s first EV, the Milano (Source: Alfa Romeo)

Domenico Bagnasco will validate the vehicle’s driving experience. Meanwhile, Stefano Cereda will lead the project. Before taking over the Milano EV, Cereda signed off on developing the PHEV powertrain for the Tonale.

Alfa Romeo’s first EV will ride on Stellantis’ e-CMP platform, which underpins the Jeep Avenger.

Alfa Romeo’s first EV, the Milano (Source: Alfa Romeo)

Jeep’s Avenger is powered by a 54 kWh battery, offering up to 249 miles (400 km) WLTP range. The Milano is expected to offer similar specs. However, with a dual-motor system, you can expect the Alfa Romeo to easily top the Avenger’s nine-second 0 to 60 mph time.

The Alfa Romeo Milano will be around the size of Volvo’s new EX30 but will likely start at around £40,000 ($50,000).

However, for those of you in the US, don’t get too excited. The Italian EV is not expected to make the trip overseas. It will be sold in Europe and other international markets.

Despite the red camo, you can see the brand’s iconic design elements, like its triangular grille. What do you guys think of the first Alfa Romeo EV? Let us know in the comments.