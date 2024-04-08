Save $900 on this NIU Pro e-bike at $1,300, ALLPOWERS power station now $199, and other Green Deals

As the rain falls in April to prepare for May flowers, so too do we have a bunch of green deals falling in price that could make the coming months far more enjoyable. Kicking off this week’s rundown is the 1-day flash sale on the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike at a return $1,300 low. It is joined by the ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE Portable Power Station at $199, as well as another 1-day sale for the Greenworks 80V 730 CFM Cordless Electric Blower at $180. Plus all of the other Green Deals you’ll find below.

NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike returns to $1,300 low in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike for $1,299.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its usual $2,200 price tag, it saw various discounts scattered across 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs to $1,300 during Labor Day sales. In the new year we’ve seen one previous 1-day sale like this back on Valentine’s day, where it fell to $1,500. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $200 and landing as a return to the all-time low matching Labor Day sales. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or by reading through our hands-on review.

The NIU BQI-C3 Pro comes equipped with a 750W peak-rated rear hub motor alongside dual 48V 10.0Ah batteries that propel the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 90 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in just five hours, and settings can be monitored and controlled via the companion app thanks to NIU’s smart control technology that has been carried over to this model from its popular lines of electric scooters. It also comes with plenty of extra features that enhance the riding experience like a kickstand, the integrated rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, puncture-resistant tires, internally routed wiring, IP65 waterproof rating for the motor, IP67 waterproof rating for the battery, and a 3.5-inch TFT color display that gives you real-time readouts of both individual battery levels, distance, travel times, speed, and more.

ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE Portable Power Station hits new $199 low

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering the R600 BEIGE Portable Power Station for $199 shipped, after clipping the on-page $70 off coupon. Down from $269, this particular model saw a fair share of discounts over the course of the 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales bringing costs to the lowest points we’ve seen. At the end of January we saw its first discount of the new year that brought costs down to $209 for a short period. Today’s deal comes in as the first of the new year, amounting to a 26% markdown off the going rate and landing at the new all-time low. If the color scheme doesn’t fit your tastes, its more uniformed model is also discounted to $209 as an additional option.

Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one cigarette lighter port, and a wireless charger on top for your personal devices, it will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with up to 400W of solar input or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

Greenworks 80V 730 CFM Cordless Electric Blower now $180

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 730 CFM Cordless Electric Blower for $179.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its usual $250 price tag, it began 2023 above its MSRP by $10, until February when it first dropped to $213 before seeing regular discounts throughout the rest of the year. It saw its biggest price drop in July when it fell to the $175 all-time low before riding a higher $194 rate through Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal is a repeat from last month that comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This 80V blower is 20% lighter than typical gas blowers, offering 25% more air volume as well as 20% more air speed than its predecessor, and is designed for yards up to 1 acre in size. Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, it can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and more control. The 80V 2.5Ah Lithium-ion battery is interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family and provides this blower up to 70 minutes of continuous runtime on low setting.

