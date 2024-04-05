Save $500 on popular Rad Power e-bikes, Heybike spring sale starts from $999, plus Friday’s other best deals

Warm spring weather is being matched with a pair of e-bike sales today as we head into the weekend. We love Rad Power Bikes, and the brand is making their EVs even easier to recommend with $400 in savings across three different models as well as bundled $100 accessories. That sale is joined by some more rugged Heybike models starting at $999 and all of the other Green Deals you’ll find below.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Spring sale discounts popular Rad Power e-bikes

Rad Power Bikes has launched a new flash sale through April 10 that is taking up to $400 off three select e-bike models and also giving you one free accessory of your choice that is worth up to $100. The biggest discount is on the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step model for $1,199 shipped. Usually fetching $1,599 since the company lowered prices across its lineup of models, this e-bike saw plenty of discounts over 2023, with most of them being limited-time flash sales that often brought costs down to $1,399. Since the new year began we’ve already seen one flash sale bring the cost down further to the current $1,199 low, with today’s deal coming in to repeat the trend as a 25% markdown off the going rate that lands at the lowest price we have tracked. You can learn more about this model by heading below or checking out our hands-on review.

Equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. It also comes stocked with a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires alongside water-resistant connectors and wiring harness for when your joy ride diverts off-road. The frame has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

You’ll also find the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike and the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike included in the sale as well, with both models sitting at a discounted rate of $1,599 shipped. Both come equipped with a 750W geared hub motor alongside a 672Wh capacity battery that gives them a max speed of 20 MPH at a range of 50+ miles for the RadCity 5 Plus and 45+ miles for the RadWagon 4. Both models offer five levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a wide array of features like a water-resistant wiring harness, integrated taillight with brake light functionality, an LED headlight, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display that gives you a battery level indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, and wattmeter. The RadWagon 4’s display also includes a USB port to charge your devices.

Rad Power’s flash sale will continue through April 10, with the discount being automatically applied in cart when you add one of the three above e-bikes and an accessory under $100. You can browse through Rad Power’s included accessories here.

Heybike’s rugged e-bikes now start from $999

Heybike has launched a spring sale through April 22 that is taking up to $700 off a selection of its e-bikes as well as giving you $297 in free accessories along with your purchase. One of the most affordable options of the bunch is the Mars 2.0 Folding Fat-Tire e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from its $1,499 price tag, it has seen far fewer discounts over the last year than older models like the original Mars e-bike. We have seen it included in a few 24-hour flash sales over at Best Buy, usually to $999 at the lowest, and we also saw it drop down to the $899 low back during February. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $100 above the all-time low. We also recently reviewed Heybike’s Horizon e-bike, the company’s latest release which you can learn more about here.

The Mars 2.0 e-bike comes in four colors (pumpkin orange, dusty blue, granite grey, and leather black) and equipped with a 750W (1,200W peak) rear hub motor alongside a removable 48V battery that can carry the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 45 miles on a single charge. You can customize your riding experience through its five levels of pedal assist modes or switch over to the 7-speed gears while the 4-inch wide fat tires ensure effortless handling when you go off the beaten path – “offering superior traction, stability, and a smoother ride compared to conventional bikes.” The bike’s frame can easily be folded up in seconds for quick storage or transport and also features hydraulic disc brakes, a rear cargo rack, head and taillights with braking functionality, a shock-absorbing seat, as well as a smart LCD display that gives you real-time performance statuses and allows for setting adjustments.

Heybike spring sale discounts:

Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller returns to $100 low

B&H is offering the Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller for $99.95 shipped. Down from a $150 price tag, this device saw relatively few discounts over 2023, with the lowest among them occurring in early Christmas sales before falling again in the first week of the new year and then dropping further at the end of January. Today’s deal comes in to repeat this trend as a 33% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $13 and lands as a return to the all-time low. It even beats out Amazon’s higher $120 rate, as well as Eve’s website where it remains at its MSRP.

This smart device gives you full control of your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app or Siri. It comes with HomeKit support, does not require a bridge or gateway network, and is fully compatible with Thread out of the box. You’ll be able to set schedules to automatically water your garden, with functions to keep track of how much water you’re using and an auto shut-off feature so you won’t have to eye your water meter constantly or worry about accidental flooding. It is also compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors like Gardena or Kärcher.

Spring e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.