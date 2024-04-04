Polestar 7 to replace Polestar 2 in EV line-up to avoid Volkswagen Golf-like fate

A new Polestar electric car is destined to replace the Polestar 2, the EV that started it all. The Polestar 7 will not be a direct successor to the 2 as the brand looks to keep things fresh.

Unveiled in 2019, the Polestar 2 put the brand on a new path toward becoming an all-electric automaker.

The Polestar 2 is the brand’s first fully electric vehicle after the Polestar 1, a hybrid with up to 78 miles of electric range. Polestar’s electric performance car fuses Swedish luxury into the compact EV segment.

After launching in mid-2020, the Polestar 2 hit a major milestone last August as the 150,000th model rolled off the assembly line.

Polestar has continuously updated the EV with new features, larger batteries, more powerful motors, new powertrain variants, and more. The Polestar 2 was the first to feature an Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment with built-in Google.

The Polestar 2 is already a market leader in several regions like Norway, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, and others. It’s sold in 26 markets globally.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

However, according to CEO Thomas Ingenlath, the EV maker “will not replace the Polestar 2 with a Polestar 2.”

Polestar 7 to fill the Polestar 2’s position

The Polestar 2 is expected to be phased out around 2027. Ingenlath confirmed its successor will “be the Polestar 7,” according to Autocar.

Despite the confirmation, Ingenlath said details of the new EV will be discussed in due time. He suggested it would be similarly positioned to the 2 while filling the same position.

“As much as we might build a very similar car, because it has a different number, we won’t have this natural trap where we’re boxed into that concept of what the car had been,” Ingenlath explained.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

Polestar’s leader added, “As nice as it is to have a [Volkswagen] ‘Golf’ category of car, it’s very limiting in terms of innovative power, because you’re always back in the box of what the ‘Golf’ should be.”

Like VW and others have run into, “At some point, you get into a strange situation where you’re in double-digit generations and it gets really questionable.”

The Polestar 7 is set to be underpinned by parent company Geel’s SEA platform, the same used for the Polestar 4. In comparison, the Polestar 2 is powered by Volvo’s CMA platform.

Polestar 4 (Source: Polestar)

Polestar’s new electric SUV coupe offers features up to 300 miles range and 544 hp for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.7 seconds.

In regards to Volvo reducing its stake, Ingenlath said Polestar planned for it to “reduce from a very high percentage to a lower percentage.” Meanwhile, Geely confirmed it would continue funding the company.

Despite comparisons to Tesla, Ingenlath said Polestar is not Tesla or BYD, “We have a very clear premium, luxury target audience and a portfolio that is catered to that.”

The comments reflect Polestar’s global design and tech PR and communications head, Graeme Lambert. Lambert told Australian media (via Drive), if anything, “the target for us would be something like the Porsche Macan EV.”