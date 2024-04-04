Anker Solix F3800 and Home Power Panel create an accessible whole-home backup solution

Expanding on its line of Solix home energy solutions, one of Anker’s latest offerings is the new Solix F3800 Portable Power Station. With a whole host of power, backup, and charging features, it sets the stage for a flexible home power solution that keeps the lights on during power outages but can also elevate adventures with RV and electric vehicle charging compatibility. But, it grows even more powerful with the Solix Home Power Panel. Grab yours now to lock in the spring savings and read on below to hear all of the details.

Anker Solix F3800

First and foremost, the Anker Solix F3800 is a portable power station that delivers up to a massive 6,000W and packs 3,840Wh of capacity but the features go far beyond output.

F3800 offers 120V/240V split phase to power large at-home appliances. Beyond recharging vital equipment like cell phones and flashlights, it can power washing machines, dryers, and maybe most importantly, a full-size refrigerator.

While it is a large power station, the Solix F3800 can be transported thanks to its retractable handle and large wheels. It’s a great at-home backup option but taking it on the go means it can work with RV appliances and can also charge EVs. F3800 is equipped with a NEMA 14-50 port for directly charging compatible EVs.

And if the internal 3,840Wh isn’t enough, the max capacity can be expanded with additional external batteries. With up to six additional batteries, the total capacity can go up to 26.88kWh. Add another F3800 and six more Anker Solix external batteries and that max capacity grows to a massive 53.75kWh.

Outs

NEMA 14-50 AC (120V/240V~25A) x 1

NEMA L14-30R (120V/240V~25A) AC x 1

NEMA 5-20R AC (120V/20A) with UPS x 3

NEMA 5-20R AC (120V/20A) no UPS x 3

USB-A 12W x 2

USB-C 100W x 3

Car socket 120W x 1

Ins

1,800W AC

2,400W XT-60 (Solar)

Car input 12W 12V/24V

For the F3800, Anker is using EV-class lithium iron phosphate batteries that can handle up to 3,000 charging cycles. It’s built to last with an impact-resistant structure, durable electronic components, and smart temperature controls. If that’s not enough, the F3800 also features a 5-year warranty.

Recharging the Anker Solix F3800

Charging a large power station may seem like it would take days, but with up to 2,400W solar input, the F3800 can go from 0-80% in just 1.5 hrs. With 1,800W AC input, charging from the grid doesn’t have to take long, either.

Solix Home Power Panel

What takes the F3800 to the next level is combining it with the Anker Solix Home Power Panel. Going beyond emergency power, the Home Power Panel enables whole-home energy cycling – connecting an F3800 portable power station, electricity from the grid, and grid-tier solar power systems in an efficient management solution.

Home Power Panel can manage solar, battery, and grid power with different modes. Self-consumption mode monitors solar production and power from the grid and recharges with excess solar juice. It can then be used to power the home during low solar power situations.

Time-of-use mode prioritizes the time of day for specific peak and off-peak electricity usage. This can help minimize electricity bills by using battery power during peak times and recharging during off-peak times.

Just note that the Home Power System is only available in the US and sold as a bundle with the F3800 portable power station.

