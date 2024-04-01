Save $1,667 on the Hover-1 Altai Pro e-bike at $1,333, Anker 192Wh power station returns to $105 low, more

Kicking off this week’s green deals is the overdue return of the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike, dropping down among its lowest prices at $1,333. It is joined by the return of the Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station to the $105 low, as well as a one-day discount on the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower with a 4.0Ah battery for $399. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike falls to $1,333

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike for $1,333. Down from its $3,000 price tag, this e-bike only received one discount in the first half of 2023, with summer’s end bringing more frequent and larger price cuts. We saw the biggest of these latter discounts occur during the first week of the new year where costs were brought down in recurring increments until hitting the $1,270 low. Today’s deal comes in as the first big price drop since January, amounting to a massive 56% markdown off the going rate that gives you $1,667 in savings and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $63 above the all-time low from January.

Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Head below to read more.

Anker’s PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station returns to $105 low

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station for $104.99 shipped. Recently fetching $150, with an original $170 MSRP, this device rode its MSRP throughout 2023, with only a few discounts ever occurring – the biggest of which dropped costs to a $119 low. In the new year we saw a drop down to its new list price, followed by a drop in price to its new $105 low at the start of last month. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 30% markdown off the new going rate and returns it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This power station has a 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity that is tailored for personal use throughout your days rather than powering your camping sites. It sports a compact design of 4.59 inches by 4.59 inches by 8.17 inches and only weighs 5 pounds, making it easy to store and carry. You can even connect it to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input. It features a built-in retractable light with two brightness modes alongside an S.O.S. button to provide emergency lighting for safety during power outages or other emergency situations. You’ll also get four output ports to cover your personal devices: two USB-As and two USB-Cs. And for protection, you can even get a custom co2CREA Hard Case for $33.

Greenworks 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower now $399 in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-Inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower with 4.0Ah battery for $399 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $580, it saw many discounts over the last year, with the greatest of them dropping costs down to $407 at the start of the summer. It saw a few discounts during short-lived sales and holiday events, but nothing as large as its summer rate. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $49 above the all-time low from 2022.

This lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to 60 minutes. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a seven-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1-3/8 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, as well as a turbo function for added lift when collecting or mowing through leaves – and it all starts with the press of a button; no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

Spring e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.