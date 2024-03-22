ZEEKR ‘mixes’ it up with its fifth EV model – a funky new van designed for traveling families

Chinese EV automaker ZEEKR has confirmed its 5th EV model – a new van-like multi-purpose vehicle called the MIX. Designed for families with a traveling lifestyle, the ZEEKR MIX is the latest in China’s growing segment of all-electric family-size vehicles.

ZEEKR is an all-electric automotive brand that operates under the Geely Holding umbrella in China. In a few short years, the brand developed and launched several models met with early success.

2023 was a productive year for ZEEKR, as it debuted a new EV model called the 007 in addition to expansions in Europe with Mexico to follow soon, not to mention other technologies such as its own LFP battery technology.

The 007 began deliveries in January and has quickly become a best seller for the automaker. With hype just starting to build around ZEEKR’s fourth model and a recent refresh to its flagship 001 shooting brake, ZEEKR has unveiled a new EV called the MIX. Check it out.

The new ZEEKR MIX / Source: ZEEKR/Weibo

ZEEKR’s new EV model called the MIX

ZEEKR unveiled its fifth new EV model on its Weibo page today, alongside a few exterior photos you can see above. Details remain light at this point, but ZEEKR says the new MIX EV “breaks the constraints of space.”

Additionally, the post states the new ZEEKR MIX “breaks through travel imagination,”

with design language focused on a new all-electric lifestyle for families that like to travel. According to a report from CnEVPost, ZEEKR submitted its regulatory filing for the new EV in China earlier this month.

The filing says the MIX will arrive in China as a five-seater model – 4,688 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height, offering a wheelbase of 3,008 mm. The specific ZEEKR MIX models submitted into the filing catalog were all single-motor versions with a maximum power of 310 kW.

The new EV’s platform will be powered by lithium-ion ternary batteries supplied through a joint venture between industry giant CATL and ZEEKR’s parent company, Geely. The MIX is the first of three new EV models ZEEKR has promised to launch in 2024 and will be joined by a mid-size luxury SUV designed to challenge the Tesla Model Y and a top-tier luxury MPV to join its existing 009 model.