ZEEKR unveils its own energy-dense LFP batteries that can recharge 500km in 15 minutes

Less than a week after announcing a Power Day 2023 event to unveil new battery technologies, ZEEKR has officially introduced its own lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells developed in-house. While LFP batteries are generally categorized as less energy-dense, ZEEKR says its cells outperform many competitors.

While many companies have begun decelerating in 2023 as we enter the busy holiday season, ZEEKR has shown no signs of slowing down. In November, the Geely-owned automaker announced a new model called the 007, which made its public debut during the Guangzhou Auto Show. Since then, we’ve seen the company file for a US IPO and have confirmed plans for a new mass-market SUV to compete with the Tesla Model Y.

The ZEEKR 007 sedan will officially launch in China on December 27, followed by deliveries a few days later. Before then, however, ZEEKR promised a live event to debut new technology pertaining to EV batteries developed entirely in-house.

Following its Power Day 2023 event in China today, ZEEKR has unveiled its new LFP battery technology, promising specs that should not be slept on.

The upcoming 007 sedan – the first EV to feature ZEEKR’s new in-house battery/ Credit: ZEEKR/Weibo

ZEEKR’s new fast-charging batteries to debut on 007

According to ZEEKR, its new LFP cell and pack technologies were developed entirely in-house and will help power its 800V electrical system for future EVs. It can deliver 500 km (311 miles) of range in 15 minutes of fast charging.

The Chinese EV automaker points out that LFP cells are generally thought to provide lower energy densities compared to nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cell chemistries, enabling automakers like Tesla to offer lower-priced, entry-level EV models. However, ZEEKR says its team of engineers worked to specifically achieve higher energy density at the pack level, thus offering a more powerful LFP that remains more affordable. Per ZEEKR:

Thanks to the application of newly-developed materials and simplified structural design, the volume utilization of the new battery pack reaches 83.7%, higher than many global peers. The excellent energy density does not come with compromise in safety, the packs have passed six strict safety tests including nail penetration conducted by National Motor Vehicle Quality Inspection and Testing Center.

ZEEKR went on to state that the charging performance of its proprietary LFP batteries outperforms several competitors, even at lower temperatures during winter. As we previously reported, the ZEEKR 007 sedan will be the automaker’s first model equipped with the new batteries, but several additional models will follow.

Lastly, to support its 800V architecture and fast-charging battery technology, ZEEKR shared plans to expand its fast-charging network to 1,000 stations across China by the end of 2024 and operate over 10,000 360+ kW charging piles by 2026. By the end of November, ZEEKR reports it had opened 407 fast charging stations, home to over 2,300 individual piles.

We should learn more about what capabilities ZEEKR’s new LFP batteries will bring when the 007 sedan officially launches in two weeks. Stay tuned.