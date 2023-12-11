ZEEKR electrifies Europe: EV deliveries roll out in hopes of transforming continent’s roads

Months after shipping its first batches of EVs over from China, ZEEKR has officially begun deliveries to new customers in Europe. This recent milestone kicks off expansion plans that should see the availability of ZEEKR EVs expand to several new markets in Europe over the next two years.

As we await ZEEKR’s upcoming “Power Day 2023” event, promising new in-house battery technologies, we’re seeing progress on plans laid out around this time last year. 2023 was a big year for the Geely-owned EV marque, which included the debut of multiple new models and making good on a promise to expand into Europe. Better yet, it wants to become a top three brand on the continent.

Following expansion plans outlined in spring, ZEEKR sent its first ship over from China this past August, loaded with its flagship 001 shooting brake. By mid-September, a shipment of ZEEKR’s X SUV (seen below) followed, setting the stage for the Chinese automaker to begin sales in the Netherlands and Sweden.

Three months later, ZEEKR officially commenced deliveries in Europe, beginning in the Netherlands.

ZEEKR’s European EV deliveries begin in the NL

The automaker recently shared that its first customer delivery in the Netherlands occurred on December 9, following a ceremony celebrating the milestone. The delivery also comes mere days before the company opens its first ZEEKR Center in Amsterdam.

It joins a separate ZEEKR Center that opened in Stockholm last month, setting the stage for additional EV deliveries in its second European market very soon. With deliveries now underway overseas, ZEEKR’s plans for expansion in Europe can continue.

As we’ve reported in the past, ZEEKR intends to sell its vehicles in at least four markets of Western Europe by 2024 and a majority of the rest of the continent by 2025. For now, ZEEKR only offers sales and deliveries of the 001 and X EVs overseas in Europe, but has said it is considering bringing over the quad-motor FR version of the 001 as long as there’s a customer appetite for it.

We expect to see two additional European models: the recently announced 007 sedan and an SUV version on the same platform – ZEEKR’s first two mass-market-designed models. The SUV is still in development but is expected to challenge the Tesla Model Y, while the 007 is slated to launch in China at the end of the month, followed by deliveries in early January.

While ZEEKR has not mentioned when those next two EVs will make their way to Europe, deliveries are imminent following their respective launches in China.