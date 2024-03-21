Hop on the magic bus: VW debuts souped-up AWD ID. Buzz GTX with 335 hp

Lovers of the retro VW bus can get a sporty, all-wheel-drive, all-electric version with 335 hp – the most powerful ID. Buzz to date. Today, Volkswagen has followed up the recently announced ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX with the debut of its high-performance microbus Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX.

Announced today, the high-performance family hauler comes with all-wheel drive for the first time thanks to a dual-motor system as well as charging speeds up to 200 kilowatts and a towing capacity of up to 4,000 pounds – that’s twice the towing rate of the single-motor van. The bi-motor system is good for a total output of 335 horsepower, making the hot electric van the most powerful ID. Buzz available.

The van will be available in two wheelbase options. The standard-wheelbase option comes with a 79-kilowatt-hour battery, compared to the long-wheelbase option powered by an 86 kWh battery. The smaller unit can charge up 185 kW from a DC charger, while the larger pack can be recharged at up to 200 kW, meaning both can be topped up from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, VW didn’t offer range specification but stated that both versions can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 6.5 seconds – which seems strange since presumably the bigger battery version will weigh more, but VW didn’t supply weight configurations in any case. Top speed is capped at 99 mph/160 kph.

The standard ID. Buzz GTX allows you to tow as much as 3,968 pounds, while the longer version with bigger battery can haul 3,527 pounds. The 4MOTION system provides traction advantages when towing a trailer on wet or loose surfaces, and VW says the vehicle is ideal for towing boats or horse trailers even on slippery ground.

Like the regular ID. Buzz, the GTX comes in either five- or six-seat configurations with the standard-wheelbase version, while the long-wheelbase model adds the option of a seven-seat layout.

As with the other GTX models, the ID. Buzz sees some styling tweaks with freshly designed bumpers, a new honeycomb intake grille, and a flashy Cherry Red paint job. You can opt for standard 19-inch wheels with two optional sets of 21-inch alloys.



Plus inside the vehicle, you’ll see some larger touchscreens (12.9 inches compared to 12 inches) and optional head-up display, and illuminated touch sliders for air conditioning and volume. The ID. Buzz GTX also features IDA voice assistance with ChatGPT integration and a Wellness app with preconfigured programs to “improve well-being while driving or charging.” Also, the ID. Buzz GTX features Volkswagen’s next-gen exit warning system to alert drivers if a cyclist or other vehicle is approaching as you open the door.

The ID. Buzz GTX goes on sale in Europe and the UK this year, with pre-sales starting this summer (we’ll have to wait until then to find out the price). As for the US, an all-wheel-drive version may make its way over, but for now only the longer-wheel-base, rear-wheel-drive ID. Buzz version will arrive later this year – the microbus’s first return stateside in more than 20 years. Since the US model will be imported from Hanover, Germany, it won’t likely qualify for the $7,500 tax credit.

Photos: Volkswagen

