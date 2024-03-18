Here are all the used EVs that qualify for a $4,000 tax credit

January 1, 2023, kicked off a fresh start of new tax credits for vehicles, both new and used. Since then, much of the dust has settled on the Capitol as it continues to implement qualifying terms for tax credits, continuously shifting what used EVs do and do not qualify. Here’s the latest list.

A used EV might be the way to go in 2024

Although the $7,500 federal tax credit has been extended for new EV purchases under revised qualifying terms, those current requirements leave a very limited the number of current EVs that qualify.

Many automakers are already pivoting their business strategies to move EV and battery assembly to US soil to once again qualify, but it will take time to establish those facilities and get them up and running.

In the meantime, it might be worth considering a used EV in order to take advantage of the revamped federal tax credit up to $4,000. Here’s how it works.

How the current tax credit works for used EVs

In a perfect world for consumers, any and all used EV purchases would qualify for tax credits from the US government, but that’s unfortunately not the case. As part of revised terms in the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden, federal tax credits have been extended and include revamped benefits for used EV purchases. As long as they fit certain criteria. Per the IRS:

Beginning January 1, 2023, if you buy a qualified previously owned electric vehicle (EV) or fuel cell vehicle (FCV) from a licensed dealer for $25,000 or less, you may be eligible for a previously owned clean vehicle tax credit under Internal Revenue Code Section 25E.

Used EVs no see revised terms that offers a credit equal to 30% percent of the sale price (up to $4,000). That should help consumers like yourselves get some change back in your pocket at the end of the fiscal year. As long as you stick to these terms as outlined by the IRS.

To qualify as a customer, you must:

Be an individual who bought the vehicle for use and not for resale

Must be an individual (no businesses)

Not be the original owner

Not be claimed as a dependent on another person’s tax return

Not have claimed another used clean vehicle credit in the 3 years before the EV purchase date

Modified adjusted gross income must not exceed $75k for individuals, $112,500 for heads of households, and $150k for joint returns

Additionally, in order for used EV to qualify for federal tax credits, it must:

Have a sale price of $25,000 or less

Have a model year at least 2 years earlier than the calendar year when you buy it For example, a vehicle purchased in 2023 would need a model year of 2021 or older

Not have already been transferred after August 16, 2022, to a qualified buyer

Have a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 14,000 pounds

Be an eligible FCV or plug-in EV with a battery capacity of least 7 kilowatt hours (kWh)

Be for use primarily in the United States

Purchased from a certified dealer: For qualified used EVs, the dealer reports required information to you at the time of sale and to the IRS

A used vehicle qualifies for tax credit only once in its lifetime

A 2020 Nissan LEAF SV Plus. Definitely worthy of used EV tax credits

Here are all the Used EVs that qualify for tax credits

As promised, here is the current list of used EVs that qualify for tax credits in the US, per the IRS, separated by all-electric BEVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

It’s important to note that this is not the end all, be all list of used EVs that qualify for tax credits in the US. Once again, per the IRS:

Manufacturers of the vehicles listed below have provided appropriate information and have indicated that the vehicles are eligible for the credit provided other requirements are met.

This is simply the list provided by the government which will be continually updated by both them and us. Additionally, some of these EVs especially are 2021 or 2022 models, and it will be nearly impossible to find them on sale below $25k. If you do somehow luck out, more power to you, because you may qualify for additional savings.

As always, we recommend speaking with a tax professional and EV dealer directly in order to ensure what you and your new vehicle qualify for. Without further adieu, here are the all-electric models that currently qualify:

All-electric models

The Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro. Currently qualified for used EV tax credits as a PHEV / Source: Audi

Used plug-in hybrids EVs that qualify for tax credits

Other resources for EV tax credits

While tax credits for used EVs are newly revamped and may be the way to go for you personally, there are plenty of other options to get money back from Uncle Sam at the end of the fiscal year.

For instance, revised terms outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act went into affect January 1, 2023 and enable the extension of federal tax credits for new EV purchases through the next decade, while once again allowing EVs from American automakers like Tesla and GM to once again qualify.

That being said, the capitol is still trying to settle a lot of these terms to determine what vehicles qualify, so things are a bit cloudy at the moment, but you may be able to take advantage of tax credits before battery assembly requirements kick in later this year.

Learn more about federal tax credits for new EV purchases here.

Whether it’s a new or used EV purchase that ends up being right for you, you may still be able to take advantage of additional perks at the state level, depending where you live. Credits, exemptions, and other benefits could be available for an EV purchase, lease, or for relevant equipment like home charger installation.

You can check out what EV-centric benefits may be available to you, sorted by state, here.

We’d like to reiterate once last time that we recommend doing your own research and speaking with a tax professional and EV dealer directly in order to ensure exactly what you and your vehicle purchase qualify for.

Good luck in EV your search!