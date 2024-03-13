Quick Charge Daily Pod: Polestar 3 variants, new EV Caddy, more

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

First Stellantis EV in the US draws strong interest from dealers

Cadillac teases new Opulent Velocity performance EV concept, is it too little too late?

Incoming 2025 Polestar 3 gains additional variants and now starts at a lower price

Nissan and Honda may team up to slash EV prices and take on Chinese automakers like BYD

Waymo starts fully autonomous rides in LA tomorrow; Austin later this year

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!