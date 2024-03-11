Hyundai IONIQ 9 looks big and bold after the three-row electric SUV was spotted testing [Video]

As the Hyundai IONIQ 9 gets closer to its official debut, we are finally getting a sneak peek of what we can expect. Hyundai’s first three-row electric SUV was spotted testing, revealing its large body and sleek design.

Hyundai is already making its presence known in the global EV market with its current IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6.

The IONIQ 5 is already a top seller in several markets, including the US. Hyundai’s electric SUV was the sixth top-selling EV in the US last year with almost 34,000 models delivered.

Despite several rivals slowing EV plans, Hyundai is pushing ahead. The brand is expected to unveil the IONIQ 9 this June.

Hyundai’s first three-row electric SUV debuted as the SEVEN concept at the 2021 LA Auto Show, suggesting it would go by the IONIQ 7. However, a source familiar with the matter recently told Automotive News Hyundai’s first three-row electric SUV will go by the IONIQ 9.

Although Hyundai has yet to confirm the name change, a spokesperson said “More details will be shared on the next IONIQ model closer to launch.”

Hyundai IONIQ 7 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai IONIQ 9 spotted showing big, sleek electric SUV

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 was spotted with heavy camoflouge a few months ago sitting next to Kia’s three-row electric SUV, the EV9.

According to the reporter, the IONIQ 9 appeared “fuller” up front with a noticeably lower A-pillar. Hyundai’s electric SUV seemed more sloped and less boxy than the EV9.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 vs Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV

Another noticeable difference was in the rear. You could see the IONIQ 9 tower over the EV9 when parked side-to-side.

Like Kia’s EV9, the IONIQ 9 will ride on Hyundai’s dedicated E-GMP platform. The platform enables the EV9’s 42.8″ of rear legroom, which is more than the Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes EQS, and three-row Range Rover P400.

A new video from Shorts Car gives us a good look at the IONIQ 9’s size from all angles as it hits the streets for testing.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 three-row electric SUV (Source: Shorts Car)

Despite some camo, you can see the SUV’s massive front and sleek headlights as it approaches. Take a good look at it as the video shows the IONIQ 9 from the side, revealing the spaceous three-rows.

The back is also covered, but you can tell from the shape of the hood it’s much bigger than the IONIQ 5 (which may be why they decided IONIQ 9 was a better fit).

Kia EV9 (Source: Kia)

Hyundai is expected to begin IONIQ 9 production in the first half of the year with US sales to follow in mid-2025.

The IONIQ 9 is expected to be built at Hyundai’s new $7.6 billion EV Metaplant in Georgia. Hyundai expects models produced at the plant will qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit, making it even more competitive in its largest market.

If you don’t want to wait for the IONIQ 9, Hyundai and Kia are offering significant deals on their current EV lineup. You can use our links below to find great deals on Hyundai and Kia EVs at a dealer near you.