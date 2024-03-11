 Skip to main content

Blink Charging will more than triple EV charger production with a new factory

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Mar 11 2024 - 12:13 pm PT
1 Comment
Blink charging factory
Photo: Blink Charging

EV charger maker Blink Charging (Nasdaq: BLNK) is turbocharging its manufacturing capacity with a new 30,000-square-foot factory in Maryland.

Blink Charging’s new LEED Gold-certified factory in Bowie, Maryland, is going to become the central hub for Blink’s in-house manufacturing and production in North America. It will include an extra production line to streamline operations for expedited and increased EV charger production.

The new factory will enable Blink to replace overseas production with US manufacturing, In alignment with the Build America, Buy America Act.

Blink also announced today that it’s establishing its global corporate headquarters in a 15,000-square-foot building in Bowie, citing its proximity to Washington, DC. Both buildings will be in Melford Town Center, a mixed-use business community.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) said, “We are thrilled to welcome Blink’s headquarters to the Great State of Maryland. This decision not only affirms our commitment to climate action but also supports our efforts to create new job opportunities and enhance Maryland’s competitiveness.”

Blink’s current manufacturing facility produces around 15,000 EV charging units annually; it plans to expand its production capacity to over 50,000 charging units a year. Maryland will serve as the assembly site for Blink’s Level 2 Series 6Series 7, and Series 8 EV chargers.

