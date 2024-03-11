Blink Charging will more than triple EV charger production with a new factory

Photo: Blink Charging

EV charger maker Blink Charging (Nasdaq: BLNK) is turbocharging its manufacturing capacity with a new 30,000-square-foot factory in Maryland.

Blink Charging’s new LEED Gold-certified factory in Bowie, Maryland, is going to become the central hub for Blink’s in-house manufacturing and production in North America. It will include an extra production line to streamline operations for expedited and increased EV charger production.

The new factory will enable Blink to replace overseas production with US manufacturing, In alignment with the Build America, Buy America Act.

Blink also announced today that it’s establishing its global corporate headquarters in a 15,000-square-foot building in Bowie, citing its proximity to Washington, DC. Both buildings will be in Melford Town Center, a mixed-use business community.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) said, “We are thrilled to welcome Blink’s headquarters to the Great State of Maryland. This decision not only affirms our commitment to climate action but also supports our efforts to create new job opportunities and enhance Maryland’s competitiveness.”

Blink’s current manufacturing facility produces around 15,000 EV charging units annually; it plans to expand its production capacity to over 50,000 charging units a year. Maryland will serve as the assembly site for Blink’s Level 2 Series 6, Series 7, and Series 8 EV chargers.

Read more: Tennessee said it would develop a statewide network of EV fast charging stations. It’s added one in 2.5 years [update]

If you live in an area that has frequent natural disaster events, and are interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*