Honda’s first electric SUV, the 2024 Prologue, boasts nearly 300 miles range for under $49K

Honda’s first all-electric SUV, the 2024 Prologue, will begin hitting US dealerships in March. The electric SUV features best-in-class EPA range with up to nearly 300 miles on a single charge.

2024 Honda Prologue prices and range

Although Honda is late to the party, it hopes its new electric SUV can help make up for lost time. Honda is sharing more details about what we can expect.

Based on GM’s Ultium platform, the 2024 Honda Prologue features the “highest standard driving range rating in its class,” with up to 296 miles EPA range.

Honda tuned the platform with multi-link front and rear suspensions for a “sporty and engaging” driving experience.

The base model Prologue EX (single motor) starts at $47,400 with 296 miles EPA range rating. With a $1,395 destination fee, the 2024 Honda Prologue is available for $48,795.

The dual motor version costs $51,795 (including dest.) with up to 281 EPA miles range. For the higher Touring package, the MSRP (including dest.) is $53,095. That goes up to $56,095 for the dual-motor variant.

2024 Honda Prologue trim Starting Price

(including $1,395

destination fee) EPA Range

(miles) EX (FWD) $48,795 296 EX (AWD) $51,795 281 Touring (FWD) $53,095 296 Touring (AWD) $56,095 281 Elite (AWD) $59,295 273 2024 Honda Prologue prices and range

Honda’s highest Elite trim starts at $59,295 (with dest.) for up to 273 EPA miles range. The Elite trim includes standard AWD (available on EX and Touring) that delivers 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the FWD (single motor) Prologue variants include 212 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque.

The 2024 Honda Prologue includes standard features like built-in Google, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 19″ wheels, and a wireless phone charger.

Powered by an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Prologue can gain 65 miles of charge in around 10 minutes.

Honda offers different charging packages for customers. You can choose from three different packages.

The first (option A) includes a Level 2 home charger, a $500 installation credit, a $100 EVgo credit, and 60 kWh at Electrify America. Option B consists of a portable (L1 and L2) charging kit, a $250 installation credit, a $300 EVgo credit, and 60 kWh at Electrify America.

Option C provides a $750 EVgo charging credit and 60 kWh at Electrify America for those who already have a charger or don’t own a home.