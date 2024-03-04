Hyundai IONIQ 7 will go by IONIQ 9 as the brand’s first three-row electric SUV

The first three-row electric SUV from Hyundai will be named the IONIQ 9. Hyundai plans to change the name of the electric SUV from IONIQ 7 to IONIQ 9 as it looks to build off Kia’s success with the EV9.

Hyundai plans to change IONIQ 7 name to IONIQ 9

Hyundai has had early success with dedicated EVs, including the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, establishing itself as a leader in key markets.

According to S&P Global registration data, Hyundai was the fourth best-selling EV brand in the US last year, with 4.5% of the market. Including Kia and Genesis, Hyundai topped American automakers Ford and GM’s Chevy for second behind only Tesla.

Despite rivals like Ford and GM pulling back on EV initiatives, Hyundai is doubling down. The brand is expected to reveal its first three-row electric SUV this June.

Although Hyundai’s first three-row electric SUV debuted as the SEVEN concept at the 2021 LA Auto Show, reports suggest it will now go by the IONIQ 9.

Ahead of its official debut, a person familiar with the matter told Automotive News that Hyundai plans to call its first three-row SUV the IONIQ 9 rather than the IONIQ 7, as expected.

Hyundai IONIQ 7 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

A Hyundai spokesperson didn’t confirm the name change but said: “More details will be shared on the next IONIQ model closer to its launch.”

Looking to mirror Kia EV9’s successful launch

The IONIQ 9 will follow Kia’s successful launch of its first three-row electric SUV, the EV9. After opening pre-orders in October, Kia’s EV9 collected reservations in all 50 states less than two months later.

Kia EV9 sales are heating up in the US, with 1,113 sold in December and another 1,408 in January.

2024 Kia EV9 GT Line (Source: Kia)

Based on Hyundai’s dedicated E-GMP platform, the EV9 includes 42.8″ of rear legroom. That’s more than the Cadillac Escalade, 3-row Land Rover Range Rover P400, and Mercedes EQS. You also get more shoulder and hip room in the third row than Tesla’s Model X.

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

Starting at $54,900, Kia calls the EV9 a “wake-up call for the industry.” Can Hyundai match its success so far?

Hyundai is expected to debut the IONIQ 9 at the Busan International Motor Show (BIMOS) in South South Korea on June 27, 2024.







Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Light RWD $56,395 230 Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range

The electric SUV has been spotted several times ahead of its official debut. Compared to the Kia EV9, Hyundai’s three-row electric SUV appears a bit wider up front but less boxy in design. Although camouflaged, you can see slight differences like a sloped A-pillar, giving the Hyundai EV a more aerodynamic look.

Hyundai is expected to begin IONIQ 9 production in Korea in the first half of 2024, with sales in the US kicking off in mid-2025.

The large electric SUV is expected to be built at Hyundai’s first EV and battery factory in the US, slated to open later this year. Hyundai expects EVs built at the massive $7.6 billion Metaplant to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Check back for more details on Hyundai’s first three-row electric SUV as it approaches its official debut.

If you don’t want to wait, Hyundai and Kia ar offering some of the best deals on their current EV lineup since launching. If you’ve been eyeing Hyundai or Kia’s EVs, we can help you get started shopping today. You can use our links below to find great deals on Hyundai and Kia EVs at a dealer near you.