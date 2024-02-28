FREY Dopamine 2.0 launched as new high-performance electric mountain bike with throttle

FREY is one of the biggest players in the game when it comes to high-power electric mountain bikes. Now, the company is making waves with its newest model, the FREY Dopamine 2.0.

The e-bike was just unveiled today and offers an update to the company’s innovative high-performance ride.

The full-suspension electric mountain bike includes both an upper and lower idler pulley in the pedal drivetrain, eliminating pedal kickback and offering a smoother pedaling experience. Combined with the high-pivot suspension using a RockShox Deluxe 205*65mm rear shock and RockShox YARI 29*160mm front fork, the bike should be able to handle some serious trails.

But of course FREY bikes aren’t just designed for cruising downhill. They’re known as some of the highest-power electric mountain bikes in the game, and the Dopamine 2.0 doesn’t disappoint. The Bafang M560 mid-drive motor may carry a 500W designation on the spec sheet, but that relatively modest continuous power rating is betrayed by the stump-pulling 140 Nm torque rating, meaning hill climbs can just about tackle terrain steep enough to run into traction issues before power issues.

With a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph), it can make quick work of the flats, too.

Carrying that power is a chain-driving SRAM NX11s drivetrain, giving riders plenty of gear ratios to choose from. And the FREY Dopamine carries one more trick up its sleeve, too.

If you’ve followed electric mountain bikes for any amount of time, you’ll know that one feature is as rare as hen’s teeth: a throttle. In addition to offering high value with factory direct supply, one of FREY’s biggest differentiators is that the company offers higher power motors that come complete with throttles installed.

They’re removable for riders who want to maintain a pure pedal-assist experience, but many US riders enjoy the type of riding experience made possible by the high-power setup that comes on at the push of a throttle.

As the company explained:

“The FREY dopamine is a high-performance full-suspension e-MTB with an electric throttle designed specifically for aggressive and comfortable trail riding. It is and enduro electric assist bike capable of easily and quickly ascending and comfotably descending slopes.”

The FREY Dopamine 2.0 sports a 48V 15Ah battery for 720Wh of capacity. Rounding out the hardware on the bike are Magura MT5e quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes, a KS 900i dropper seat post, a display integrated into the frame’s top tube, Michelin and Maxxis tire options in 29 and 27.5 inch sizes.

The bike is available in three frame sizes and is priced at US $4,980 as part of its launch pricing. The first bikes will begin shipping in mid-April using a mixed distribution model, shipping both factory-direct and maintaining local warehouses in the US and several other countries.