Quick Charge Podcast: February 27, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model Y 2024 scores near-perfect in IIHS’ crash tests
- Tesla updates its mobile app with AI assistant, highlights non-car products
- Tesla talks Cybertruck coming to Canada, Rivian accelerates deliveries
- You won’t believe who bought almost $1 million worth of Tesla Roadsters
- BYD has no plans to launch EVs in the US, says the market is too confusing for buyers
- BYD storms into Europe as first car transport ship docks in Germany carrying 3K vehicles
- Toyota finally launches its first EV in Australia to fend off Tesla’s top-selling Model Y
- Smartphone builder Xiaomi’s first EV coming in Q2 and looks to capitalize on 20M current users
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments