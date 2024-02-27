 Skip to main content

Tesla Model Y 2024 scores near-perfect in IIHS’ crash tests

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Feb 27 2024 - 8:47 am PT
The Tesla Model Y 2024 has been awarded IIHS’s “top safety pick +” award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) despite more stringent eligibility.

The electric SUV scored near perfect in the crash tests.

Today, the IIHS released its top safety picks based on its latest round of testing and new standards, which have become stricter this year.

Tesla, which has long topped the list of safest cars, is again performing well as the Model Y 2024 is amongst the 22 vehicles that received the “top safety pick +” award.

IIHS President David Harkey commented:

“We followed the tougher requirements we introduced last year with another major update to the award criteria in 2024. This year’s winners are true standouts, offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle occupants and other vulnerable road users.”

Model Y 2024 received the top score in every category except for one:

The only thing where Tesla didn’t score at the top is in the “child restraints” category:

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was the only other EV to receive the “top safety pick +” award. The Rivian R1S and R1T received the “top safety pick”.

