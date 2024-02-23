Podcast: Tesla Model 3 Performance refresh, $RIVN earnings, new EV models, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss the new Tesla Model 3 Performance refreshed, Rivian’s earnings, new EV models being unveiled, and more.
- New Tesla Model 3 Performance refresh spotted with new seats
- Watch Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta v12 autonomously look for a parking spot
- Tesla ramps up Cybertruck production, large fleet spotted
- Tesla Cybertruck drives through water in first real-world Wade Mode test
- Tesla works to slash Sentry Mode power usage by ~40%, and why that’s bigger than you think
- Rivian’s (RIVN) gross margins fall in Q4 2023, EV maker cuts staff, but there’s more to it
- Mercedes-Benz drastically backtracks EV plans, will build gas cars well into 2030s
- Ford slashes prices of 2023 Mustang Mach-E and adds huge incentives for F-150 Lightning
- Volkswagen debuts the ID.7 Tourer, a spacious station wagon with impressive range
- BYD launches new Dolphin EV starting under $14K as price war with ICE cars heats up
