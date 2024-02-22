XPeng Motors continues global expansion, announcing dealer partnerships in 5 new markets

Chinese EV automaker XPeng Motors continues expanding its global partnerships list, announcing today five dealer networks in separate new markets to help sell its vehicles. In addition to recent plans to enter markets in Israel, XPeng will also sell EVs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Lebanon, and more markets in Europe this year.

2024 has the makings to be a tremendous year for XPeng Motors ($XPEV). Already a significant player in China’s EV market, the automaker has set its sights on global expansion in recent years to become a leading name in the worldwide segment.

That expansion began in Europe, starting in Norway in 2021. The automaker now has an EU presence in Denmark, The Netherlands, and Sweden, with more markets to come (more on that below).

Earlier this week, XPeng founder and CEO He Xiaopeng announced plans for the automaker to develop and deliver approximately 30 new and refreshed EV models over the next three years while it continues to expand its reach to new customers worldwide.

With production and operations still headquartered in China, XPeng has sought sales assistance through dealer networks in its foreign markets of Europe. Today, the automaker has announced five similar agreements to bring its EVs to even more regions.

Left to right: Raya Holding CEO Ahmed Khalil, XPeng GM MEA Region Wang Ke, Raya Auto CEO Mohamed El Naggar, and Raya Holding Chairman Medhat Khalil / Source: XPeng Motors

XPeng expands dealer network in Middle East, Europe

XPeng Motors shared details of its five additional dealer agreements in a press release this morning, which entails bringing EVs to each region alongside branded showrooms to educate potential customers. Those new dealer partnerships include help from groups in the UAE (Ali&Sons), Egypt (RAYA), Azerbaijan (SR Group), Jordan (T Gargour and Fils), and Lebanon (Gargour Asia SAL).

With its new dealer partners, XPeng Motors will establish a strategy of EV distribution, sales, and service for customers in those regions, enabled by branded showrooms, after-sales support, and customer guidance throughout the buying process. XPeng’s GM of International Markets, Alex Tang, spoke:

The new markets we are announcing today are recognized globally as the nucleus for EV growth, which makes this the natural and forward-thinking next step in our expansion into the EMEA market. At XPENG, our ambition is to become a leading player in the smart EV sector. We are committed not only to developing products that address local customer needs but also to bringing leading technologies and high quality to global customers.

XPeng says it will begin selling its G6 and G9 SUV models in the UAE beginning in Q3 2024 and unnamed EVs in Jordan and Lebanon in Q2, followed by Egypt in Q3. Following its dealer announcement in late 2023, XPeng has already begun P7 sedan and G9 deliveries in Israel and Azerbaijan.

Looking ahead beyond its new dealer partners in Central Asia and Egypt, XPeng shared expansion plans for additional European markets, including Germany, the UK, Italy, and France. Those EV deliveries are also expected to begin at some point this year.