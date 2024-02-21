ZEEKR builds 10k 007 EVs in under 60 days, announces 001 refresh coming February 27

Right after touting its 10,000th build of its new 007 EV, Chinese automaker ZEEKR announced a 2024 refresh of its flagship model, the 001. The revamp shooting brake EV has gotten several improvements we’ve learned about ahead of its full reveal next week.

Geely-owned EV sub-brand ZEEKR is off and running in 2024, making strides toward its targets to expand its global footprint and all-electric lineup in a big way. In addition to designing initial EV deliveries in Europe, ZEEKR inked a deal to bring its cars to Mexico alongside hints at expansion plans for South American markets to follow.

On the production side of things, ZEEKR is still riding the wings of its flagship 001, which has since seen a quad-motor performance variant called the 001 FR, joining the automaker’s 009 MPV and X SUV.

In late December, ZEEKR officially launched its fourth bespoke model, the 007 while simultaneously tallying 50,000 pre-orders in China. Less than two months later, ZEEKR has already built 10,000 units of its latest EV and not to be outdone, is teasing a refresh of the 001 shooting brake as well.

Source: ZEEKR/Weibo

ZEEKR continues momentum in 2024 with 007, 001 refresh

According to a Weibo post earlier today, ZEEKR announced had hit thr 10,000 EV milestone for the new 007 in a mere 56 days, breaking its previous production record set with the launch of the 001. Three hours later, ZEEKR took to Weibo again, touting a video of several sheet pulls of a new 001 refresh on the way.

The video shows several exterior colors of a revamped 001 shooting brake being unveiled, teasing a full reveal on February 27. Additionally, Zhou Guanyu, China’s first Formula 1 driver was announced as the Chief Handling Officer for the ZEEKR 001 refresh.

There’s no word yet if the new 001s will launch at a lower price point that their predecessor, but its certainly possible given how highly competitive the Chinese EV market currently is. According to a recently filing by ZEEKR with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the refreshed 001 will be slightly longer and taller, but only by a matter of millimeters.

The refresh will also give customers the choice between lithium ternary and LFP batteries, as well as the option for LiDAR sensors which were not previously available on the 001. We should learn more on February 27, when the ZEEKR 001 refresh is officially launched.