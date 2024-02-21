The US Southeast’s first NEVI EV charging station just broke ground

Photo: ABB E-mobility

The first DC fast charging station in the US Southeast built with federal funds from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program just broke ground.

The Southeast’s first NEVI-funded and compliant charging station will be at Circle K in Richmond, Kentucky, along the Interstate 75 corridor. It will feature 180 kW ABB E-mobility Terra 184 chargers that are Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliant and meet the NEVI technical minimum standards. The chargers will initially be installed with CCS 1 connectors, and NACS connectors will be added later this year.

Kentucky, a big EV battery production state, has so far chosen seven developers to install chargers at 24 sites. It’s seeking proposals to install up to 16 additional NEVI-funded EV charging stations. It’s the first phase of the state’s EV charging program, which aims to add up to 40 DC fast charging stations by 2025 along Kentucky’s interstates and parkways.

Kentucky will receive nearly $70 million from the federal NEVI Program established through

the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

NEVI Formula program funding requires EV charging stations to be available every 50 miles and within one travel mile of the Alternative Fuel Corridor. EV charging stations must include at least four ports with connectors capable of simultaneously charging four EVs at 150 kilowatts (kW) each, with a total station power capacity of 600 kW or more.

The charging stations must have 24-hour public accessibility and provide such amenities as restrooms, food and beverage, and shelter.

Since Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY, pictured) took office in 2019, Kentucky has seen EV-related announcements that account for $11.6 billion in planned investments and more than 10,125 new full-time jobs created.

