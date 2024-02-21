 Skip to main content

Porsche Mission X electric hypercar may go into production as its fastest car yet

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 21 2024 - 9:24 am PT
2 Comments
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar

The fastest Porsche ever made could be announced soon. A decision on whether Porsche will build the Mission X electric hypercar is due by the end of the year.

A tech beacon for the future sports car

Porsche unveiled the Mission X EV concept last June, touting it as “a technology beacon for the sports car of the future.”

Picking up the torch of iconic Porsche sports cars, including the 959, Carrera GT, and 918 Spyder, the Mission X is “the pinnacle of performance and modern luxury.”

CEO Oliver Blume explained, “Porsche has only remained Porsche by constantly changing,” and the Mission X is symbolic of that. If the Mission X goes into production, Porsche said, it should be the “fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nürburgring.”

It will also achieve downforce values that exceed the 911 GT3 RS. A unique “e-core layout,” where the battery is installed behind the rear seats, centers the mass of the vehicle for improved agility.

With a wheelbase of 107.4″, the Mission X is comparable to the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. At 177″ long and 78.7″ wide, the electric hypercar is roughly the size of the Rimac Nevera.

The Mission X electric hypercar includes several new design features, including the debut of a new Porsche crest.

Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche Mission X electric hypercar concept (Source: Porsche AG)

Porsche Mission X electric hypercar production

Blume told CarSales AU that the “idea is to make the decision this year” on whether the Mission X will go into production.

Porsche has previously said Mission X is a design study not offered for sale. The brand said a production version would be “decided in due time.” Now, it looks like the electric hypercar could enter production after all. And we will know Porsche’s decision by the end of the year.

Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar
Porsche-Mission-X-electric-hypercar

“With the concept we have shown the technology we want to put in the car, the performance profile, and the feedback we got at our 75-year celebration was massively positive, so it’s a great motivation for us to do the car,” Blume explained.

However, the project “has to be feasible,” according to Porsche’s leader. Porsche’s Mission X concept includes a 900V system with a charging speed about twice as quick as the Taycan Turbo S. It also packs around 1,500 horsepower.

Porsche Mission X concept (Source: Porsche AG/ Youtube)

For now, Porsche already has a lot on its plate. The brand just launched its new Macan EV and an updated Taycan model. Next up will be an electric 718 Boxster, expected to debut in 2025, followed by the highly-anticipated Cayenne EV in 2026.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Porsche

Porsche

German automaker part of the Volkswagen group…
Porsche Mission X

Porsche Mission X

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising