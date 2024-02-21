Porsche Mission X electric hypercar may go into production as its fastest car yet

The fastest Porsche ever made could be announced soon. A decision on whether Porsche will build the Mission X electric hypercar is due by the end of the year.

A tech beacon for the future sports car

Porsche unveiled the Mission X EV concept last June, touting it as “a technology beacon for the sports car of the future.”

Picking up the torch of iconic Porsche sports cars, including the 959, Carrera GT, and 918 Spyder, the Mission X is “the pinnacle of performance and modern luxury.”

CEO Oliver Blume explained, “Porsche has only remained Porsche by constantly changing,” and the Mission X is symbolic of that. If the Mission X goes into production, Porsche said, it should be the “fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nürburgring.”

It will also achieve downforce values that exceed the 911 GT3 RS. A unique “e-core layout,” where the battery is installed behind the rear seats, centers the mass of the vehicle for improved agility.

With a wheelbase of 107.4″, the Mission X is comparable to the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. At 177″ long and 78.7″ wide, the electric hypercar is roughly the size of the Rimac Nevera.

The Mission X electric hypercar includes several new design features, including the debut of a new Porsche crest.

Porsche Mission X electric hypercar concept (Source: Porsche AG)

Porsche Mission X electric hypercar production

Blume told CarSales AU that the “idea is to make the decision this year” on whether the Mission X will go into production.

Porsche has previously said Mission X is a design study not offered for sale. The brand said a production version would be “decided in due time.” Now, it looks like the electric hypercar could enter production after all. And we will know Porsche’s decision by the end of the year.

“With the concept we have shown the technology we want to put in the car, the performance profile, and the feedback we got at our 75-year celebration was massively positive, so it’s a great motivation for us to do the car,” Blume explained.

However, the project “has to be feasible,” according to Porsche’s leader. Porsche’s Mission X concept includes a 900V system with a charging speed about twice as quick as the Taycan Turbo S. It also packs around 1,500 horsepower.

Porsche Mission X concept (Source: Porsche AG/ Youtube)

For now, Porsche already has a lot on its plate. The brand just launched its new Macan EV and an updated Taycan model. Next up will be an electric 718 Boxster, expected to debut in 2025, followed by the highly-anticipated Cayenne EV in 2026.