Ford F-150 Lightning to gain Worksport SOLIS solar cover for off-grid energy use

Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning is poised to get a new solar cover to harness off-grid energy. Worksport (WKSP) announced it’s adapting its SOLIS solar cover for the F-150 Lightning.

Worksport adapting its solar cover for the Ford Lightning

Ther F-150 Lightning was the best-selling electric pickup in the US last year, with over 24,000 models handed over.

Ford’s electric pickup is now making its way overseas. Last week, the first F-150 Lightning was delivered in Norway, its first market outside North America.

As electric pickups become more popular, companies are harnessing their abilities to make them even more capable. Most recently, Worksport, known for its tonneau covers, announced it’s adapting its SOLIS solar cover for the F-150 Lightning.

The company has begun the initial planning phases as it looks to provide Lightning owners the ability to harness solar energy for off-grid use.

Once the model is developed, Worksport will explore how it can integrate its Solis solar tonneau cover with the Lightning’s charging system.

Ford F-150 Lightning with Worksport SOLIS solar cover (Source: Worksport)

According to initial estimates, Worksport says the solar cover “can contribute meaningfully to the vehicle’s range.” Previous studies have shown the cover can increase range by up to 10 miles in some conditions.

Worksport plans to offer Ford Lightning owners a SOLIS and COR battery bundle for a clean, off-grid energy solution.

“By offering the SOLIS and COR bundle, we believe that we are not only providing a means to enhance electric vehicle range through renewable energy but also empowering F-150 Lightning owners to embrace clean, off-grid energy solutions,” Steven Rossi, Worksport CEO, said.

Ford F-150 Lightning XLT camping (Source: Ford)

The COR battery is undergoing testing and is on track for manufacturing. Worksport said preparations for the SOLIS cover are nearing completion and will align with the COR battery for a smooth market introduction.

Ford recently slashed F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E prices with new incentives to drive sales. With a nearly $10,000 price cut, the base F-150 Lightning Pro now starts at $49,995.

If you’ve been eyeing Ford’s electric vehicles, there’s never been a better time to buy. You can use our links below to find unbeatable deals on Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E at a dealer near you.