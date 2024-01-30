Jeep previews first look at the all-electric Wagoneer S interior

We are finally getting our first looks at the interior of the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer S. Jeep’s first all-electric vehicle in the US is arriving this Fall. Ahead of its debut, Jeep is giving a sneak peek of the electric SUV’s interior.

Jeep teases first look at the Wagoneer S EV interior

Jeep is hyping up its first EV launch in the US with new images, including a first look at the Wagoneer S interior.

Last week, Jeep teased the electric SUV’s flashy grille. You can see Jeep’s iconic design evolving in the modern era. The reimagined seven-slot grille features illuminated LED lights.

Jeep’s Wagoneer EV will include standard 4xe capabilities with all-terrain management. The electric SUV will be “lightning fast” with 600 hp for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.5 secs. Jeep aims for around 400 miles range, placing it among the longest-range EVs in the US next to Rivian’s R1S (Dual-Motor Max Pack).

The electric SUV will be available in the US and Canada this Fall. Ahead of its official debut, we are finally getting our first look at the Jeep Wagoneer S interior.

First look at the Jeep Wagoneer S interior (Source: Jeep)

Jeep included a tech-focused interior with premium features. This includes a custom driver control center with Jeep’s exclusive Selec-Terrain toggle.

The Jeep Wagoneer S will also include a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a 19-speaker premium McIntosh audio system.

You can see the new interior is heavily digital with what appears to be four screens. It also includes a multi-function steering wheel with several control functions.

Parent company Stellantis revealed its STLA Large EV platform that will power the first Jeep EVs in the US. Stellantis claims the platform can provide 500 miles range (for sedans) with power “that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V-8s.”

Following its North American launch this Fall, Jeep plans to expand into other key markets. Jeep is launching its second EV, the Recon, later this year. It will include Wrangler-like features like removable windows and doors.

How do you guys feel about the interior? Let us know in the comments.