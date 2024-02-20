 Skip to main content

A Spanish renewables developer is about to go large in the US

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Feb 20 2024 - 11:24 am PT
3 Comments
Greenalia US
Photo: Greenalia

Spanish renewables developer Greenalia is rolling out an impressive 1.9 gigawatts (GW) of solar, wind, and battery storage in Texas, with more on the way.

That’s because the company just closed $200 million of three-year credit facilities – its first in the US – enabling it to scale up in the US market rapidly. Greenalia’s US solar and battery storage project portfolio is currently only in Texas and comprises late-stage development projects.

But it has even bigger US plans, as its CFO, Antonio Fernández-Montells, explained:

This operation represents an important milestone for the company’s US expansion, where we are currently developing a 3 GW portfolio diversified through projects in three technologies – solar, wind, and batteries. 

Greenalia entered the US market in July 2021 when it acquired the 695 MW Misae II solar project in northern Texas. Citing the Biden administration’s clean energy push, CEO Manuel García then said, “The strong commitment and drive of the US Administration for renewable energies has opened an attractive window that we must take advantage of.” 

Greenalia has 40 projects in its Spanish portfolio, including the country’s first floating wind farms.

