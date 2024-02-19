Rivian (RIVN) confirms more affordable R2 electric SUV will launch in Europe

With less than three weeks until the R2 is finally unveiled, Rivian (RIVN) confirmed it will bring the more affordable electric SUV to Europe.

Rivian will launch the R2 electric SUV in Europe

After opening the R2 website last week, Rivian gave us our first look at the new EV during a teaser video.

The shadowy image shows a smaller-looking version of the R1S, aligning with what we’ve seen in the past. A patent filed by Rivian last month showed a more compact electric SUV with slightly smaller headlights and a rear quarter panel.

You can see the basic shape looks to be the same as the clay model Rivian had previously shown under wraps. Rivian’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, said the R2 will keep the “essence of the brand” but in a smaller, more affordable package.

Rivian’s R2 will start at $40,000 to $50,000, or nearly half the cost of its R1S and R1T. The electric SUV was reportedly spotted filming in downtown LA last Thursday.

Images from Daniel Aland Getting reveal what appears to be the R2. You can see it’s slightly more compact parked next to the R1S, with smaller headlights. Another thing to note is that the charging port is on the passenger side. Other changes include less chrome and new wheels.

For those in Europe waiting for Rivian to launch, the brand confirmed it will bring the R2 to Europe. Rivian told Auto Express that R2 will be available in the UK.

Rivian R2 website German (Source: Rivian)

The Rivian R2 page has several European countries listed under locations, including Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Under the R2 teaser video, the website reads, “Rivian is coming to Europe,” with an option to sign up for news alerts.

(Source: USPTO)

The company said that initially, prices and delivery times will only be announced for the US and Canada but gives the option to sign up for alerts “when we start accepting pre-orders in Europe.”

Rivian will officially unveil the R2 on March 7 at its new Laguna showroom at 10 am PST. Check back then for the full details.

The new model will be built at its $5 billion Georgia manufacturing facility, which is slated to begin production in 2026.

Electrek’s Take

Rivian’s electric delivery vans with Amazon are already rolling out across Europe, so why not passenger EVs too?

The R1S and R1T were designed as flagship products to help Rivian establish the brand and some cash flow. Now, Rivian hopes the R2 will help it go mainstream. There, it will compete with best-sellers like Tesla’s Model Y, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, and the Kia EV6.

Rivian’s current vehicles are more designed for the US and Canada, but a smaller electric SUV, like the R2, would likely do well in Europe.

Scaringe said that R2 will be a global EV platform. The move to expand overseas will help expand the brand. There’s already demand for Rivian vehicles in Europe, according to online posts from different areas. The R1S and R1T may be too big, but the R2 could be the ideal size for a global expansion.