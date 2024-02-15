Rivian teases first look at R2 as reservation site goes live, deposits start at $100

Rivian is giving us our first look at the more affordable R2 EV. The Rivian R2 will be officially revealed in three weeks. Ahead of its debut, Rivian opened the R2 website, sharing reservations will start at $100.

Is this our first look at the new Rivian R2

Rivian announced it will reveal its smaller, more affordable R2 on March 7. The reveal will take place at its swanky new Laguna showroom.

The EV maker has teased the new R2 vehicle a few times, showing what appears to be a more compact version of the R1S. A patent filed by Rivian last month may give us a clue as to what to expect.

The patent images reveal a smaller electric SUV (than the R1S) with slimmer headlights. Rivian’s CEO RJ Scaringe said the R2 “captures the essence of the brand” in a smaller package and at a cheaper price.

According to Rivian, the R2 will start at around $40K to $50K. That’s nearly half of the current ~$80K it costs to buy an R1T or R1S.

(Source: USPTO)

Scaringe said R2 will be Rivian’s version of the Tesla Model 3. Not in terms of design, but “Strategically, it’s very similar.”

Ahead of its official reveal, Rivian opened the R2 website, showing what appears to be our first look at the vehicle. Rivian said you will be able to reserve an R2 on March 7 with a full refundable $100 deposit.

Is this the Rivian R2? (Source: Rivian)

Rivian’s R2 will be officially revealed at its new flagship Laguna showroom on March 7 at 10 am PST. It’s expected to be a mid-size SUV with the signature Rivian design. It will be built at Rivian’s second manufacturing plant opening in Georgia.

The new Rivian R2 is expected to qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit, which could lower the starting price to around $32,500 or even less with other incentives.

Rivian R2 clay model (Source: Rivian)

Electrek’s Take

After doubling the number of vehicles delivered last year with over 50,000 EVs handed over, Rivian looks to expand the brand.

The EV maker recently introduced a leasing program for the R1S and R1T, giving customers new options to drive their adventure vehicles.

Rivian has also been on a hiring spree, bringing on talent from Porsche, Apple, Stellantis, and most recently, Meta. The upcoming R2 is a key part of Rivian’s expansion plans. A compact, more affordable Rivian will help the brand reach a new market of buyers. Check back on March 7 for all the information.