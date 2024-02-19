 Skip to main content

Ford cuts 2023 Mustang Mach-E prices in Canada by up to $13,000

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 19 2024 - 9:05 am PT
Ford-Mach-E-prices-Canada

If you were looking to get your hands on a new Mustang Mach-E in Canada (or even the US), now may be a better time than ever. Ford drastically lowered prices on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E in Canada with up to $13,000 in savings.

Ford looks to make the Mustang Mach-E more competitive with lower prices in Canada. The automaker is dropping MSRP between $5,000 and $13,000 on the 2023MY.

According to an update from Ford (via DriveTeslaCanada), all 2023 Mustang Mach-E models are now $5,000 off, while the souped-up GT Performance Extended Range gets a whopping $13,000 discount.

After selling just 5,000 Mach-E’s in the region last year, Ford hopes more affordable prices can help boost demand.

The report notes that the Mach-E is now eligible for the federal $5,000 EV rebate. Meanwhile, in Quebec, the electric SUV is eligible for an additional $7,000 provincial rebate (excluding the GT Performance Edition).

With Mach-E sales trailing Hyundai’s IONIQ 5, which starts at $54,999, Ford is offering a more attractive incentive.

2023 Mustang Mach-EPrevious MSRPNew MSRPChange
Select RWD Standard Range$56,995$51,995-$5,000
Select eAWD Standard Range$59,995$54,995-$5,000
Premium RWD Standard Range (LFP)$61,995$56,995-$5,000
Premium eAWD Standard Range (LFP)$64,995$59,995-$5,000
Premium RWD Extended Range$66,995$61,995-$5,000
Premium eAWD Extended Range$69,995$64,995-$5,000
California Route 1 Extended Range$69,995$64,995-$5,000
GT Performance Edition Extended Range$82,995$69,995-$13,000
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices in Canada (Source: DriveTeslaCanada)

The base 2023 Mustang Mach-E now starts at $51,995, down from $56,995. The GT Performance Extended Range is now $69,995, down from $82,995.

Others have noted that with the incoming 2024 model year, Ford is looking to clear space for new models.

Ford-Mustang-Mach-E-price-canada
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze edition (Source: Ford)

Ford introduced a new “Bronze Appearance Package” for the 2024 Mach-E with a Bronze mesh grille and 20″ Sinister wheels. An optional performance upgrade will make it the fastest Mach-E yet, according to Ford.

If you’re looking for a deal on Ford’s electric SUV, we can help you find the right model at the best price. You can use our link to find great deals on the 2023 and 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E at a dealer near you.

