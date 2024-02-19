Ford cuts 2023 Mustang Mach-E prices in Canada by up to $13,000

If you were looking to get your hands on a new Mustang Mach-E in Canada (or even the US), now may be a better time than ever. Ford drastically lowered prices on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E in Canada with up to $13,000 in savings.

Ford drops 2023 Mustang Mach-E prices in Canada

Ford looks to make the Mustang Mach-E more competitive with lower prices in Canada. The automaker is dropping MSRP between $5,000 and $13,000 on the 2023MY.

According to an update from Ford (via DriveTeslaCanada), all 2023 Mustang Mach-E models are now $5,000 off, while the souped-up GT Performance Extended Range gets a whopping $13,000 discount.

After selling just 5,000 Mach-E’s in the region last year, Ford hopes more affordable prices can help boost demand.

The report notes that the Mach-E is now eligible for the federal $5,000 EV rebate. Meanwhile, in Quebec, the electric SUV is eligible for an additional $7,000 provincial rebate (excluding the GT Performance Edition).

With Mach-E sales trailing Hyundai’s IONIQ 5, which starts at $54,999, Ford is offering a more attractive incentive.

2023 Mustang Mach-E Previous MSRP New MSRP Change Select RWD Standard Range $56,995 $51,995 -$5,000 Select eAWD Standard Range $59,995 $54,995 -$5,000 Premium RWD Standard Range (LFP) $61,995 $56,995 -$5,000 Premium eAWD Standard Range (LFP) $64,995 $59,995 -$5,000 Premium RWD Extended Range $66,995 $61,995 -$5,000 Premium eAWD Extended Range $69,995 $64,995 -$5,000 California Route 1 Extended Range $69,995 $64,995 -$5,000 GT Performance Edition Extended Range $82,995 $69,995 -$13,000 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices in Canada (Source: DriveTeslaCanada)

The base 2023 Mustang Mach-E now starts at $51,995, down from $56,995. The GT Performance Extended Range is now $69,995, down from $82,995.

Others have noted that with the incoming 2024 model year, Ford is looking to clear space for new models.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze edition (Source: Ford)

Ford introduced a new “Bronze Appearance Package” for the 2024 Mach-E with a Bronze mesh grille and 20″ Sinister wheels. An optional performance upgrade will make it the fastest Mach-E yet, according to Ford.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze edition (Source: Ford)

Ford introduced a new "Bronze Appearance Package" for the 2024 Mach-E with a Bronze mesh grille and 20″ Sinister wheels. An optional performance upgrade will make it the fastest Mach-E yet, according to Ford.