Ford cuts 2023 Mustang Mach-E prices in Canada by up to $13,000

If you were looking to get your hands on a new Mustang Mach-E in Canada (or even the US), now may be a better time than ever. Ford drastically lowered prices on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E in Canada with up to $13,000 in savings.
Ford looks to make the Mustang Mach-E more competitive with lower prices in Canada. The automaker is dropping MSRP between $5,000 and $13,000 on the 2023MY.
According to an update from Ford (via DriveTeslaCanada), all 2023 Mustang Mach-E models are now $5,000 off, while the souped-up GT Performance Extended Range gets a whopping $13,000 discount.
After selling just 5,000 Mach-E’s in the region last year, Ford hopes more affordable prices can help boost demand.
The report notes that the Mach-E is now eligible for the federal $5,000 EV rebate. Meanwhile, in Quebec, the electric SUV is eligible for an additional $7,000 provincial rebate (excluding the GT Performance Edition).
With Mach-E sales trailing Hyundai’s IONIQ 5, which starts at $54,999, Ford is offering a more attractive incentive.
|2023 Mustang Mach-E
|Previous MSRP
|New MSRP
|Change
|Select RWD Standard Range
|$56,995
|$51,995
|-$5,000
|Select eAWD Standard Range
|$59,995
|$54,995
|-$5,000
|Premium RWD Standard Range (LFP)
|$61,995
|$56,995
|-$5,000
|Premium eAWD Standard Range (LFP)
|$64,995
|$59,995
|-$5,000
|Premium RWD Extended Range
|$66,995
|$61,995
|-$5,000
|Premium eAWD Extended Range
|$69,995
|$64,995
|-$5,000
|California Route 1 Extended Range
|$69,995
|$64,995
|-$5,000
|GT Performance Edition Extended Range
|$82,995
|$69,995
|-$13,000
The base 2023 Mustang Mach-E now starts at $51,995, down from $56,995. The GT Performance Extended Range is now $69,995, down from $82,995.
Others have noted that with the incoming 2024 model year, Ford is looking to clear space for new models.
Ford introduced a new “Bronze Appearance Package” for the 2024 Mach-E with a Bronze mesh grille and 20″ Sinister wheels. An optional performance upgrade will make it the fastest Mach-E yet, according to Ford.
