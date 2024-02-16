Tesla opens Powerwall 3 orders, Elon reveals 30 kW peak power

Tesla has started to take orders for the new Powerwall 3 in the US and Elon Musk revealed that the new home energy storage system has an insane peak power output of 30 kW.

Electrek first reported that Tesla started Powerwall 3 installations in the US despite having yet to launch the product on its website officially back in September.

As we previously reported, the biggest difference with the Powerwall 3 is a higher power output of 11.5 KW continuous and an integrated solar inverter.

The company continued to use both the Powerwall 2+ and the Powerwall 3 based on what made the most sense for each installation.

But now, Tesla has officially opened Powerwall 3 orders in the US:

Powerwall 3 is now available in the US 🔋🇺🇸



– 11.5 kW of power to back up most homes with one unit

– Fully integrated solar inverter and DC-coupled battery expansion units for simple, low-cost installs

– Durable exterior with Storm Watch and Heat Mode for extreme weather… pic.twitter.com/cXENLcimMC — Tesla Energy (@teslaenergy) February 16, 2024

Prior to Powerwall 3, most of Tesla’s Powerwall installations consisted of more than one Powerwall. The problem isn’t as much the energy capacity (14 kWh) as the power output, which greatly limited what could he be used in case of an outage or the return when proving grid servives.

With the higher output (up from 7 kW), Tesla can now provide cheaper Powerwall installations with a single Powerwall per home and still cover all the critical electric cal needs of an household.

But on top of Powerwall 3’s higher continuous power output, Elon Musk has now revealed that Powerwall 3 has a peak power output of “~30 kW”:

What matters most about Powerwall 3 is that it can handle peak power of ~30kW, which is enough to handle dryers & air-conditioners. This means that a single Powerwall is now enough for most homes.

Tesla is still selling the Powerwall at $8,400 before incentives ($500 off with referral code) even after this significant update.

This price includes additional hardware, like the Gateway, but it doesn’t include the installation, which can vary greatly based on your home electrical setup.