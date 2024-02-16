Podcast: Tesla prices, controversial fatal Tesla crash, Rivian R2 teaser, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla price changes and discounts, a controversial fatal Tesla crash, a Rivian R2 teaser, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla increases Model 3 price, now costs as much as Model Y
- Tesla announces a new temporary discount on Model Y
- Tesla confirms no Model Y refresh coming this year
- Tesla worker died in horrible crash on Full Self-Driving beta, but he was also drunk
- Elon Musk claims fatal crash was not on ‘Full Self-Driving Beta’ after Tesla said the logs were lost
- Tesla plans new world’s largest Supercharger, a glimpse at the future of charging
- Tesla Cybertrucks are already rusting, but there’s an easy fix
- Tesla offers to accelerate Cybertruck delivery with referral program, sold out in hours
- Tesla is now accounting for ‘battery age’ in its range calculation
- Stellantis finally adopt NACS, but there’s no deal with Tesla
- Rivian teases first look at R2 as reservation site goes live, deposits start at $100
- GM nearly doubles its map of Super Cruise hands-free driving routes in North America
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments