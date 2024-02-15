Tesla Cybertrucks are already rusting, but there’s an easy fix

Some early Tesla Cybertruck owners are reporting some rust spots on their brand-new stainless steel pickup trucks.

At this point, it’s entirely clear why it is happening, but we have a pretty good idea and an easy fix.

There’s a misconception that stainless steel doesn’t rust, which got Cybertruck enthusiasts excited when Tesla unveiled the electric pickup truck with a full stainless steel body.

Stainless steel, as its name suggests, still stains but less so than other steels.

There are also different types of stainless steel with different levels of resistance to rust. Tesla claims to be using its own 30X alloy for the Cybertruck and most 30X grades do rust to varying degrees.

Regardless, Tesla just started Cybertruck deliveries a few months ago and you wouldn’t expect trucks to start rusting right away.

That’s why it’s surprising to see some Cybertruck owners report rust spots on their brand new vehicles.

Cybertruck Owners Club member Raxar recently took delivery of his truck and shared an issue disclosed by his Tesla advisor:

The advisor specifically mentioned the Cybertrucks develop orange rust marks in the rain, and that required the vehicle to be buffed out. I know I heard the story of never take out your Delorean in the rain, but I never read anything about rust and Cybertrucks.

The new owners posted a few pictures of the rust spots on the Cybertruck:

Several other owners reported similar issues with similar spots showing up on the Cybertruck after being exposed to water.

It sent everyone speculating. Right now, the main theory is environmental contamination – potentially rail dust, which is a common problem for vehicles being transported on trains. The metal wheels on metal tracks produce fine metal particles that can land on vehicles and when exposed to the elements, it can be corrosive.

In fact, Tesla recommends “immediately remove corrosive substances (such as grease, oil, bird droppings, tree resin, dead insects, tar spots, road salt, industrial fallout, etc.)” in its Cybertruck owner manual.

Electrek’s Take

The issue doesn’t seem widespread, but it’s something Cybertruck owners and prospective buyers should be aware of.

After all, stainless steel vehicles are fairly rare, and owners are going to have to adapt their vehicle care and maintenance to the finish. That’s just normal.

The rail dust theory seems fairly sound, and the fix is easy: clean your Cybertruck, which is good advice for any vehicle, really.

As for the Cybertruck, people are reporting good results with a smile clay bar. Ceramic coating options could also be smart for longer-lasting protection. The same goes for wraps and clear coating protection, but that’s not cheap.