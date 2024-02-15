GM nearly doubles its map of Super Cruise hands-free driving routes in North America

General Motors (GM) has once again expanded its maps of routes that enable Super Cruise hands-free driving in North America. The American automaker now operates the largest hands-free driving network now that it has nearly doubled the mileage of available routes on the continent.

Super Cruise is a hands-free driver assistance feature introduced to the GM family of vehicles in 2017. It uses adaptive cruise control technology and car-connected services to navigate LiDAR-enabled map data using real-time positioning, cameras, and sensors.

The result is an EV that can control its own acceleration, braking, and automated lane changes while driving on compatible roads. GM states its vehicles have driven over 160 million miles with Super Cruise engaged to date, with zero accidents.

While the original Super Cruise map started relatively small, GM has continued to bolster the size of its network in the US and Canada as it expands the hands-free driving capabilities to 22 different models via over-the-air (OTA) updates.

In August of 2022, we saw GM expand its Super Cruise map to about 400,000 miles across North America, but today, it has announced its network has grown again, nearly doubling in size. Have a look at the comparison image below.

Source: GM

GM expands Super Cruise map to 750,000 miles

As you can see in the images above, GM’s latest Super Cruise map covers a significantly more significant portion of roads in North America, particularly in the eastern half of the US. GM shared that 750,000 miles of hands-free routes now available are equivalent to a one-way trip from Earth to the Moon or a round trip drive from New York City to San Francisco nearly 130 times.

Following the expansion, GM is hailing its Super Cruise network as the largest truly hands-free map in the industry. It is also the only one offering trailing capabilities using the ADAS feature. GM Vice President of ADAS Anantha Kancherla spoke to the network’s latest milestone:

GM is all-in on safely deploying Super Cruise as we make the technology available on more vehicles, more roads and for more people to enjoy. A key part of that is expanding the road network — in this case nearly doubling it again — with LiDAR mapped highways. High precision LiDAR mapping gives us an operating domain where we are confident in Super Cruise’s abilities.

Additional major and minor highways are being added to GM’s Super Cruise network daily and will continue to become available to drivers through 2025. Most Super Cruise-equipped EVs will receive the expansion, aside from the Chevy Bolt EUV.