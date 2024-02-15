Tesla Model 3 has a new tech that ‘isolates shake frequencies in your belly’

The new refreshed Tesla Model 3 has a new technology that “isolates shake frequencies in your belly”. Yes, that’s apparently a thing now.

I love my 2018 Model 3 Performance. It’s the best car I’ve ever owned, but it’s also far from perfect.

One of the things I dislike the most is the shake at highway speed and the road noise, which, to be fair, is part of the fact that I have the performance suspension and 20″ wheels.

Tesla’s cabin noises and vibrations have also been reduced significantly over the years.

From 2020 onward, Tesla has already made several significant improvements to the Model 3 suspension and cabin noise.

Now, we learn that the more recent “Highland” refresh also brought significant improvement to shock absorption.

Lars Moravy, VP of vehicle engineering at Tesla, said that Tesla is using a new technology called Frequency Selective Damping in the new Model 3 (via X):

The new Model 3 has unique shock-absorbing technology called Frequency Selective Damping, which improves ride comfort by isolating shake frequencies in your belly (4-6 Hz) without losing response in steering. Basically just makes the small nibbles in the road disappear.

This is an interesting new development. I was not aware of this technology.

KONI, a Netherlands-based shock absorber company, appears to be a leader in the technology. It wrote about Frequency Selective Damping:

Put simply: the Frequency Selective Damping feature is a hydraulic amplifier that delays the build up of pressure. One could say that an extra tuning option has been created in order to get the best possible combination of handling and comfort. Since it is an integrated part of the hydraulic valve system inside the damper, no additional cables, sensors or any other electronic devices are needed to operate an Frequency Selective Damping damper. Frequency Selective Damping is the simplest and most economic way to significantly improve the ride and driving characteristics of every car. Certainly in comparison with costly systems which work on the basis of computer technology, complex electronics and sensors.

Here’s a video about it: