Solar EVs appear closer than ever – Aptera shows off production-intent build process [Video]

Fresh off a successful crowdfunding program to gain capital and secure slots for its first 2,000 solar EV builds, Aptera Motors is offering a peek at its production-intent design currently being finalized in Italy. See more in the video below.

Aptera Motors is harnessing the power of our Sun and making welcomed strides in 2024 so far – a year that offers the prospect of an official start of long-anticipated solar EV production.

That process will begin with the Launch Edition version of the Aptera solar EV – a preconfigured design that will be prioritized to the 2,000+ investors who committed at least $10,000 to the startup’s Accelerator program, followed by additional reservation holders who don’t need the commemorate badge but still want one of the first vehicles off the assembly lines after that.

The Accelerator program began in early 2022 and concluded earlier this month, raising nearly $34 million to help Aptera purchase the necessary equipment and other technology to finally get solar EV production up and running with the help of CPC Group in Italy.

While production still remains months away, Aptera appears closer than ever to finalized builds and is offering the public a look at the assembly of its production-intent design.

Source: Aptera Motors/X

Aptera teases production-intent solar EV design

We have yet to see a real-life production-intent design of Aptera’s namesake solar EV, but the startup has given us our best look yet via a rending video of the build process posted to X this week.

The caption with the video reads, “Experience Aptera come together — A glimpse of the production-intent build process happening in Italy right now.”

The minute-long video features the Aptera solar EV as a Body in Carbon (BinC) before being equipped with six structural components, followed by doors, body panels (non painted of course), and wheel housing.

Next come the solar panels, which Aptera states can deliver the following in terms of range:

Hood – Up to 6 miles per day

Roof and IP – Up to 16 miles a day

Rear Hatch – Up to 18 miles/day

That totals potential for up to 40 miles of range each day from the sun alone. Talk about the perfect commuter EV. While Aptera Motors still has a ways to go before we see first deliveries of its Launch Edition Solar EVs to Accelerator investors and beyond, it continues to hit milestones and currently remains the industry’s best bet at successfully delivering scaled solar EV production (there’s really no other ponies in this race right now, unfortunately).

While the Accelerator program has come and gone, reservations for an Aptera vehicle are still open, including the Launch Edition. Use the following link to reserve an Aptera of your own for $70 down.