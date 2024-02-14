 Skip to main content

Hyundai Kona Electric and VW ID.4 are the top EVs selling below MSRP

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 14 2024 - 7:16 am PT
2 Comments
Hyundai-Kona-Electric-MSRP

The Hyundai Kona Electric, already one of the most affordable EVs in the US, was the top-selling electric vehicle priced below MSRP last month. Volkswagen’s ID.4 was second, with Hyundai’s IONIQ models and Kia’s EV6 also selling well below MSRP.

Hyundai Kona Electric tops EVs selling below MSRP

Electric vehicles, like the Hyundai Kona electric, and larger trucks and SUVs accounted for most models priced below MSRP, according to a new study from online auto research firm iSeeCars.

As automakers like Hyundai and Kia look to level the playing ground as their EVs do not qualify for the federal tax credit (only through leasing), new incentives are driving prices under MSRP.

Hyundai introduced the 2024 Kona Electric in December as one of the most affordable EVs in the US, with starting prices under $33K. The new Kona EV is bigger, features a bold new design, has more range, and charges faster than its predecessor.

According to the study, the Hyundai Kona Electric sold for an average of $36,211 in January. That’s 4.6% below its average MSRP of $37,964.

RankModelPrice vs MSRP
(January 2024)		Avg priceAvg MSRP
1Hyundai Kona Electric-4.6%$36,211$37,964
2VW ID.4-3.6%$48,740$50,547
3Ford F-150 (hybrid)-3.3%$82,132$84,910
4Kia EV6-2.5%$52,004$53,315
5Hyundai IONIQ 6-2.4%$47,691$48,861
6Nissan Maxima-2.2%$42,234$43,163
7Chrysler Pacifica (PHEV)-2.0%$53,263$54,329
8Nissan Ariya-1.9%$50,751$51,734
9Hyundai IONIQ 5-1.9%$50,477$51,455
10VW Arteon-1.8%$47,852$48,734
Top ten new cars priced below MSRP January 2024 (Source: iSeeCars)

Volkswagen’s ID.4 electric SUV was second on the list, selling for 3.6% below MSRP with an average price of $48,740.

In third was Ford’s F-150 hybrid, with average selling prices 3.3% below MSRP. Ford is cutting production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup, citing “slower than expected” demand.

Kia’s EV6 was fourth (-2.5%), while Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 (-2.4%) and IONIQ 5 (1.9%) were among the top ten.

Hyundai-EVs
Hyundai IONIQ 5 (left) and IONIQ 6 (right) at Tesla Supercharger (Source: Hyundai)

Incentives are driving lower prices

Hyundai and Kia are running significant EV incentives to stay competitive in the US (their largest market).

On top of a $7,500 EV lease bonus, Hyundai has offered major deals, including an extra $7,500 “Final Pay Incentive” that can be stacked for up to $15,000 in savings on the IONIQ 5.

Hyundai-IONIQ-5
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV (Source: Hyundai)

The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (starting at $41,450) was already cheaper than the Ford Mustang Mach-E ($42,995), Nissan Ariya ($43,190), and Toyota bZ4X ($42,000) before incentives. It’s no wonder why Hyundai (including Kia) surged past Ford and GM to become the second largest EV maker in the US, behind only Tesla last year.

Last month, Hyundai introduced a $7,500 purchase incentive on the 2024 IONIQ 6, making the electric sedan nearly $10K cheaper than the new Tesla Model 3.

Hyundai-IONIQ-6
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited (Source: Hyundai)

According to Hyundai’s website, the automaker is still offering $7,500 in Retail Bonus Cash on all 2024 IONIQ 6 models and 2024 Kona Electric models. Meanwhile, the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SE RWD is eligible for a $7,500 Bonus Cash offer.

Hyundai Motor America CEO Jose Munoz told Automotive News last week that the automaker’s first EV and battery plant in the US will open ahead of schedule this year in GA. It could open as soon as October.

Hyundai-Kona-Electric-MSRP
2024 Hyundai Kona EV (Source: Hyundai)

Munoz said Hyundai is “pulling ahead” because everyone knows how important the EV tax credit is. Hyundai and Kia accounted for about 8% of EVs sold (~117K models) in the US last year, according to research from BloombergNEF.

If you are in the market for a new Hyundai EV, now may be the time to start shopping with some of the lowest prices since launching. You can use our links below to find great deals on Hyundai, Kia, and VW’s electric vehicles at a dealer near you.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a five-seat subcomp…
Hyundai

Hyundai
Volkswagen ID.4

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising