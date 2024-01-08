Hyundai doubles IONIQ 5 lease deal with up to $15,000 off

If the Hyundai IONIQ 5 caught your eye, now may be the best time to start shopping. Hyundai is offering the biggest deal on the IONIQ 5 since its launch, with up to $15,000 in savings.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 up to $15,000 off in new lease deal

Hyundai (including Kia) surpassed Ford and GM to become the second top-selling EV brand in the US, behind only Tesla in the US through the third quarter of 2023.

With dedicated EVs like the IONIQ 5, Hyundai also ranked second behind Tesla in lowering CO2 emissions and improving fuel economy, EPA data found.

Hyundai’s EV sales more than doubled (+103%) last year as buyers looked for functional electric options. With up to 303 miles range and 800V fast charging (10% to 80%) in as little as 18 minutes, the IONIQ 5 is designed to take you anywhere.

Based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, built for EVs, the IONIQ 5 is comparable in length to the Tucson. However, it also includes a longer wheelbase than the three-row Palisade, thanks to its flat floor design.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

It also includes available features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) so you can power up a campsite or workspace.

Compared to much of the competition, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 offers the most complete package for the best value. Starting at $41,450, the 2023 IONIQ 5 is cheaper than the Ford Mustang Mach-E ($42,995), Nissan Ariya ($43,1390), and Toyota bZ4X ($42,000). No wonder Hyundai sold nearly 34,000 IONIQ 5’s in the US last year.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

Despite its already low starting price, Hyundai is sweetening the offer. In a recent memo sent to dealers, Hyundai said the IONIQ 5 is now eligible for up to $15,000 off in savings when leasing.

Hyundai is still offering the $7,500 in lease cash (the same as before), but the company is now offering dealers an extra $7,500 Final Pay Incentive that can be stacked for up to $15,000 off.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 interior (Source: Hyundai)

The new deal is valid through January 31 on all 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 models. However, you may want to act fast. Based on the online auto research firm CarsDirect data, the 2023 IONIQ 5 is close to selling out at most dealers.

Are you looking to get your hands on Hyundai’s electric SUV at some of the cheapest prices so far? We can help you get started. You can use our link to find a great deal on the Hyundai IONIQ 5 at a dealer near you today.