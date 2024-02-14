Ford Software Engineer reveals easter egg found in Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning

If you drive a Ford EV, you can use this newly revealed easter egg to impress your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Ford EV drivers can access a special easter egg

Joshua Moore, a software engineer at Ford, revealed a new “easter egg” found on all vehicles with its SYNC 4A infotainment.

Although the Sync 4A system has been around for a while on vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning, you likely have yet to find this hidden feature.

Moore said his daughter, Rose, was born as he led development for the Sketch app found on many Ford vehicles today.

The Sketch app is a feature where passengers can draw or doodle using the infotainment screen when parked. Moore began looking for ways to honor Rose while surprising others.

The easter egg is “only accessible to those that know how to activate the secret function,” Moore explained on his LinkedIn. If you drive a Ford with SYNC 4A (or know someone who does), like the Mach-E or Lightning, rapidly tap the top of the sketch app screen for 4 seconds and watch a red rose drawing appear before you.

(Source: Ford)

Moore picked the right day to reveal the easter egg, as Ford drivers can now use it to impress their loved ones on this Valentine’s Day.

Easter eggs are becoming more common as automakers look for new ways to impress users with unique features and surprises.

With OTA updates, new easter eggs can be loaded into a vehicle. Many EV makers, like Tesla and Rivian, have pushed easter eggs like Tesla’s “Rainbow Road” Mario Kart driving screen or Rivian’s Halloween update with zombies and witches.

Ford Mustang Mach-E interior (Source: Ford)

Software is becoming an increasingly important focus for automakers as buyers are looking for the latest tech and features.

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley said his visit to China was a “real epiphany” last year. Farley explained that customers “are no longer just attracted to traditional luxury brands.” Instead, he said, “The best new brands are offering integrated digital, retail, lifestyle, and experience that are software-defined.”