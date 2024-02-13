Cali startup delivers first electric cargo plane for US Air Force with up to 200 mi range

Pyka, a Silicon Valley startup, delivered its first electric autonomous cargo plane to AFWERX, the US Air Force’s network of innovators.

Founded in 2017 in CEO Michael Norcia’s parent’s garage in Silicon Valley, the startup is now handing over electric planes for US Air Force use.

Pyka initially focused on crop spraying with fewer regulations and hurdles. Its first model, the Egret, was certified in New Zealand in May 2019, making it the first human-scale electric aircraft for commercial use.

By January 2020, Pyka flew its second-gen electric plane, the Pelican. With a new design and features, the aircraft could carry over three times the payload of its predecessor.

After completing load and flight testing, Pyka began serial production of the Pelican in late 2020. Most of the manufacturing is done at its Oakland, California facility. The Pelican went to work spraying Bananas in Costa Rica a few months later, in April 2021.

Pyka made history again, unveiling the Pelican Cargo last January, the world’s largest electric autonomous cargo plane.

Pyka Pelican electric autonomous cargo plane (Source: Pyka)

Pyka delivers first electric cargo plane for US Air Force

The California-based startup announced Tuesday it had delivered its first Pelican electric cargo plane to AFWERX.

AFWERX was established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force as an innovation unit that looks for solutions to improve Air Force capabilities.

Pyka Pelican Cargo in flight (Source: Pyka)

The US Air Force Agility Prime program will use the electric plane to help improve the Department of Air Force (DAF). Agility Prime Branch Chief, Lt Col John Tekell, commented on the milestone, saying the program looks forward to learning more about “deployment and operational capabilities of electric aircraft through this contract.”

Pyka said it’s now on its way to providing “innovative solutions that could strengthen the national defense.”

The Pelican Cargo is the largest autonomous aircraft in its class. It can take off and land from remote spots, recharge in 90 minutes (or you can swap batteries) and doesn’t require much oversight.

Pyka Pelican electric cargo plane (Source: Pyka/ Youtube)

Pyka’s CEO believes DAF is “an ideal customer” for the long-range electric aircraft. Powered by four electric motors (100 kW combined) and a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Pelican Cargo has up to 200 miles range (with a 20 min reserve).

The aircraft also has up to 400 lb payload capacity. With a sliding cargo tray, loading can be done in as little as five minutes. The electric plane can even fly at night with added GPS and Laser/Radar-based navigation.

This was the first Pelican electric cargo plane of three that will be leased to AFWERX. It will be used to study defense logistics uses for the US Air Force.