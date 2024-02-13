 Skip to main content

BYD is launching its cheapest EV in South America, starting at $20,000

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 13 2024 - 11:03 am PT
BYD-cheapest-EV-South-America

Chinese EV leader BYD is launching its cheapest electric car, the Seagull, in South America. The BYD Seagull will go by the Dolphin Mini overseas and will start at $20,100 (99,800 BRL).

BYD brings its cheapest EV to South America for $20K

After launching the Seagull last May, the entry-level electric hatch is already BYD’s top-selling model.

BYD sold over 280,000 Seagull EVs last year in China, topping the popular Dolphin and Yuan Plus (Atto 3 overseas).

The Seagull is an all-electric hatchback available in two options in China. The base model, with a 30.08 kWh battery, provides up to 190 miles (305 km) CLTC range, while the upper trim includes a 38.88 kWh battery for 251 miles (405 km) CLTC range.

At 3,780 mm (149″) long, 1,715 mm (68″) wide, and 1,540 mm (61″) tall, BYD’s Seagull is even smaller than the Chevy Bolt EV (170″ L x 70″ W x 64″ H).

BYD revealed both versions of the Seagull in Uruguay, called the Dolphin Mini EV300 and Mini EV400.

BYD-cheapest-EV-South-America
BYD Seagull (Source: BYD)

The former has up to 300 km (186 miles) NEDC range, starting at $21,990, while the latter has 400 km (248 miles) NEDC range for $23,990.

BYD Uraguay’s website still shows it as the Seagull, but the images show “BYD Dolphin Mini” on the vehicle’s front plate.

BYD-cheapest-EV-South-America
BYD Seagull (Source: BYD)

According to InsideevsBR, the BYD Dolphin Mini is expected to launch by the end of February. Dealers are already setting starting prices at 99,800 BRL ($20,100) for the base trim and 114,800 BRL ($23,200) for the longer-range version.

The Dolphin Mini (Seagull) will be positioned below the Dolphin, Brazil’s current best-selling EV. It will be the cheapest BYD EV in South America so far.

BYD’s Dolphin Mini also includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and automatic emergency braking, which its rivals lack.

BYD-cheapest-EV-South-America
BYD Seagull (Source: BYD)

The automaker has yet to reveal if it will launch the Dolphin Mini in other overseas markets, like Europe.

Electrek’s Take

BYD is rapidly expanding overseas, with all-electric models like the Atto 3 (Yuan Plus), Dolphin, and Seal taking market share.

After launching just last year in Japan, BYD already accounts for 20% of the country’s EV imports. The first half of last year was the first time in two years that Japan’s import sales were up as EV makers began to gain ground on domestic automakers like Toyota, which dominate the market.

BYD is also expected to launch in South Korea with an upcoming meeting with government officials.

If everything goes to plan, BYD will launch EVs in the country within the first half of the year, rivaling Korea’s Hyundai and Kia.

Source: CarNewsChina / BYD

