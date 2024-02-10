Quick Charge Podcast: February 10, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Fleet manager drops Tesla because ‘prices fluctuate too much’
- Toyota is benchmarking the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning in the US
- Toyota bZ4X crashes into the ocean after the driver forgot to put the EV in park [Video]
- A Volkswagen brand pickup will not happen, but we still have Scout’s EV truck coming
- 7 OEM charging network venture IONNA names CEO, commences operations in North America
- Walmart is rolling out its ‘coast-to-coast’ network of DC fast chargers
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments