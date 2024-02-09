 Skip to main content

Toyota is benchmarking the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning in the US

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 9 2024 - 12:07 pm PT
Is Toyota gearing up to launch an electric pickup in the US? The Japanese automaker is currently benchmarking the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning, suggesting one could be in the works.

Toyota tests the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning

In October, Toyota released an electric Ford Maverick-sized electric truck concept at the Japan Mobility Show, signaling one could be on the way.

Toyota has been “secretly” developing its midsize EPU (Electric PickUp) all-electric truck for three years.

At 200″ long, 75″ wide, and 67″ tall, the EPU is roughly the same size as Ford’s Maverick (200″ X 72″ X 69″). Like Ford’s Maverick, the EPU is lower to the ground for improved handling.

It includes an extra deep 4.5 ft bed that can extend up to 6 ft. With a rear cabin wall that can fold, the electric truck provides up to 8 ft of hauling space.

You can see the EPU is designed for a different buyer than the Tacoma. Toyota’s Electric PickUp concept design is reminiscent of the Ram 1500 REV with a wide, bold front end. Like Ram’s EV concept, the Toyota electric pickup concept includes a passthrough beneath the center console for hauling longer items (up to 12 ft).

According to a new report from Motorolix, Toyota may be looking to go bigger. The automaker is currently benchmarking the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning, and GMC Hummer EV pickup.

Sources within Toyota’s product development team say the full-size pickups are being tested at two US campuses with a “healthy cross-section” of departments.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash trim (Source: Ford)

Toyota only has one all-electric vehicle on sale in the US right now, the bZ4X electric SUV. The 2024 Toyota bZ4X model starts at $43,070 (not including $1,350 DPH fee) with up to 252 miles range.

The automaker has also revealed plans to produce its first three-row electric SUV in the US. Toyota announced a $1.3 billion investment earlier this week to upgrade its Kentucky plant for EV production.

What do you guys think? Should Toyota launch an all-electric full-size pickup to rival the Tesla Cybertruck and F-150 Lightning? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

