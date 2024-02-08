 Skip to main content

Rivian adds Standard battery pack option for R1T and R1S, plus a new option for even more range

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Feb 8 2024 - 2:13 pm PT
16 Comments
Rivian standard

One month from debuting its second all-electric line of vehicles, Rivian is expanding the configurator of its flagship R1T and R1S trucks to now allow the Standard pack as a selectable option to customers. Additionally, Rivian has introduced a fourth pack called Standard+, delivering more range at less cost. Here’s the latest.

While much of the public’s recent focus has been on the imminent debut of Rivian’s R2 EV(s), the American automaker continues to make strides in the production and delivery of its first two passenger models

Now available in a variety of electric range and power configurations, the R1T pickup and R1S SUVs also recently became part of Rivian’s new leasing program, helping the company max out its existing inventory.

Previously, Rivian offered customers three battery pack options when building their own custom R1T or R1S – Standard (270-mile range), Large (352-mile EPA range), and Max (400-410 miles). Rivian’s configurator is a little complex in that customers can only select certain packs with specific powertrains. For example, the Standard pack is only a selectable option for Dual Motor AWD builds.

Furthermore, the Standard pack option has long been listed but has not been selectable to customers for actual builds and deliveries up until this point. This afternoon, Rivian announced the Standard pack is now available.

Better yet, a fourth battery pack is on the way that will be priced between Standard and Large, called Standard+. It will still only cater to specific configurations of the R1T or R1S but can offer new customers a decent amount of additional range without breaking the bank on one of the two larger options.

Rivian standard
Source: Rivian.com

Rivian’s Standard+ pack offers 45 miles of added range

Beginning today, Rivian has officially introduced two additional range options to its R1 configurator, whether it’s a new purchase or lease. As mentioned above, the Standard pack only comes available with any Dual Motor configuration of the R1T or R1S.

However, Rivian’s new Standard+ pack is compatible with both the Dual Motor and Dual Motor performance EVs. Here’s how Rivian EV ranges break down with the new Standard and Standard+ packs included:

  • Standard: 270 miles
  • Standard+: 315 miles
  • Large: 352 miles (EPA estimated)
  • Max: 400 miles (EPA est) for the R1S, 410 miles for the R1T

With the news of Standard and Standard+ packs now available, Rivian shared what starting MSRPs of those configurations will look like as well:

  • R1T Dual Standard: $69,900
  • Dual Standard+: $73,000 
  • R1T Performance Dual Standard+: $78,000       
  • R1S Dual Standard: $74,900
  • Dual Standard+: $78,000  
  • R1S Performance Dual Standard+: $83,000

Given some of these configurations fall below the $80,000 cutoff point for trucks and SUVs, Rivian reiterated that some customers could qualify for federal tax incentives up to $3,750 under the Inflation Reduction Act.

You can learn more about Standard and Standard+ on the Rivian website and configure a new R1 model of your own today.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Scooter Doll Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com