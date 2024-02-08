This Chinese electric truck will be as quick as Tesla’s Cybertruck with heavy loads

Chinese EV maker Geely is launching a 4WD version of its Radar RD6 electric truck that will rival the Cybertruck. According to the brand’s CEO, it will have similar acceleration to Tesla’s Cybertruck while carrying heavy loads.

Chinese electric truck to compete with Tesla’s Cybertruck

Geely, the parent company behind Volvo, Polestar, ZEEKR, and others, launched its Radar brand in 2022.

The brand is touted as “China’s first pure electric outdoors lifestyle vehicle brand.” Its first electric adventure vehicle, the RD6, began rolling out in China in September, starting at RMB 178,800 ($25,000).

Iconic British auto designer Peter Horbury, known for his work at Lotus and Volvo, helped design the electric truck. The RD6 is based on a version of Geely’s SEA platform, used to power the Polestar 4, Volvo EM90, and all ZEEKR models.

Radar’s electric pickup is currently offered in three battery options: 63 kWh, 86 kWh, or 100 kWh with up to 392 mi (632 km) CLTC range.

The long-awaited 4WD model is finally coming. According to CarNewsChina, Radar CEO Ling Shiquan confirmed it will launch in Q2.

Although full details have yet to be revealed, Ling claims the 4WD Chinese electric truck will have acceleration similar to Tesla’s Cybertruck while towing hundreds of kilograms.

He also said the new 4WD model has a higher wading depth than GM’s Hummer EV, which is 32″ (813 mm).

We’ve seen Tesla’s Cybertruck smoke a Ford F-150 Raptor R, Lamborghini Urus, Rivian R1T, and Hummer EV in a race. It even beat a Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911 (watch below).

Tesla Cybertruck beats a Porsche 911 while towing a 911 (Source: Tesla)

The Cybertruck starts at $79,990, with a 6-ft bed, 2,500 lbs payload, up to 11,000 lbs towing, and 340 miles range. Tesla’s “Cyberbeast” boasts three motors with a combined 845 hp and 10,296 lb-ft of torque for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 2.6 seconds.

Radar’s 4WD RD6 will have up to 1,900 lbs (865 kg) payload, a big upgrade from the 2WD’s 950 lb (430 kg) payload. Towing capacity will also increase to 3 tons from 2.5 tons. One of the coolest new features is the ability to charge other EVs directly.

As the report notes, Radar’s RD6 had 61.5% of the electric truck share in China last year. The company began exporting the electric pickup to overseas markets late last year.