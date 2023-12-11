 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck smokes Ford F-150 Raptor in drag race

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 11 2023 - 8:17 am PT
Tesla Cybertruck was put against a Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford’s performance pickup truck, in a drag race. Here are the results.

When Tesla first unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, the automaker made it clear that it wanted to compete with the Ford F-150, which dominates the important pickup truck market in the US.

Elon Musk said that the automaker was going after the market leader and even released a video of the Cybertruck going against the F-150 in a tug of war that went viral.

Surprisingly, Tesla didn’t remake the test with the production version of the Cybertruck at the launch. But a handful of media outlets were allowed to conduct some tests against other vehicles at Gigafactory Texas, and Carwow brought a Ford F-150 Raptor to go against the Cybertruck.

The Raptor is Ford’s performance version of the popular F-150 pickup, and therefore, it makes sense to put it against the Cyberbeast version of the Cybertruck, which is the tri-motor version of the truck.

However, they didn’t put the vehicles against each other in a tug of war but put them in a drag race instead:

Top comment by Bart te Molder

Liked by 5 people

Fred, you missed one key thing in that drag race... The Cybertruck beat the F15 Raptor while driving on a dirt road with the Raptor on tarmac! Just the launch was on tarmac. Obviously it would be even faster if it was on tarmac all the way.

As you can see, the Cybertruck smoked the Raptor with or without a rolling start.

The Cybertruck managed to complete the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds, which is remarkable for a pickup truck.

The electric pickup truck compares favorably on paper with the Raptor:

Tesla CybertruckElectric tri-motor845hp/930nm3,084 kgAWD$99,990
Ford F-150 Raptor R5.2L V8 S/C700hp/868nm2,703 kgAWD$109,250

Now, it looks like it also compares favorably on the drag strip.

