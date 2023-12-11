Tesla Cybertruck smokes Ford F-150 Raptor in drag race

Tesla Cybertruck was put against a Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford’s performance pickup truck, in a drag race. Here are the results.

When Tesla first unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, the automaker made it clear that it wanted to compete with the Ford F-150, which dominates the important pickup truck market in the US.

Elon Musk said that the automaker was going after the market leader and even released a video of the Cybertruck going against the F-150 in a tug of war that went viral.

Surprisingly, Tesla didn’t remake the test with the production version of the Cybertruck at the launch. But a handful of media outlets were allowed to conduct some tests against other vehicles at Gigafactory Texas, and Carwow brought a Ford F-150 Raptor to go against the Cybertruck.

The Raptor is Ford’s performance version of the popular F-150 pickup, and therefore, it makes sense to put it against the Cyberbeast version of the Cybertruck, which is the tri-motor version of the truck.

However, they didn’t put the vehicles against each other in a tug of war but put them in a drag race instead:

As you can see, the Cybertruck smoked the Raptor with or without a rolling start.

The Cybertruck managed to complete the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds, which is remarkable for a pickup truck.

The electric pickup truck compares favorably on paper with the Raptor:

Tesla Cybertruck Electric tri-motor 845hp/930nm 3,084 kg AWD $99,990 Ford F-150 Raptor R 5.2L V8 S/C 700hp/868nm 2,703 kg AWD $109,250

Now, it looks like it also compares favorably on the drag strip.