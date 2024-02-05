GOTRAX CTI e-bike now just $699, Anker power stations from $180, Greenworks electric pressure washers, more

Starting off this week’s best deals at the lead is the GOTRAX CTI Step-Over e-bike at $699. It is joined by a collection of Anker power stations that are seeing discounts up to 42% off, with the biggest deal in the bunch being the Anker SOLIX C1000 with a 200W Solar Panel for $899. Greenworks is also offering another multi-day sale, this time taking 20% off a selection of electric pressure washers, with one model in particular seeing a combined 40% discount. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

GOTRAX CTI Step Over e-bike now $699

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the GOTRAX CTI Step-Over e-bike for $699 shipped. Down from a $999 price tag, it saw a few discounts over 2023, often falling between its MSRP and the $699 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown, giving you $300 in savings and returning costs to the all-time low. It even currently beats GOTRAX’s website where it is listed at a higher discounted rate of $799.

The original CTI e-bike comes equipped with a 350W rear-hub motor alongside a 36V removable battery that propels the bike up to 20 MPH for up to 40.5 miles on a single charge. You’ll have the choice between 5 levels of pedal assistance speed settings or the throttle to skip pedaling entirely, as well as a 7-gear shifter for adjusting the basic pedaling resistance levels like a more standard bike. It also features 27.5-inch pneumatic tires, an IPX4 waterproof rating, and a digital display that provides real-time speed, battery levels, pedal assist settings, and travelled distance.

Anker SOLIX C1000 with 200W Solar Panel now $899

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station with a 200W solar panel for $899 shipped. Down from a $1,548 price tag, this particular bundle package only saw three discounts in 2023 since the power station’s release back in September, with each of them coming in once a month to bring costs down to the lowest price we have tracked. This trend followed into the new year, with a similar discount occurring in the first weeks of last month and today’s deal coming in to repeat things as a 42% markdown off the going rate. You’ll be getting $649 off your total order, returning the price to the all-time low.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average,” this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets.

Greenworks Electric Pressure Washers up to 40% off

Greenworks has launched a ten-day sale promotion, taking 20% off a selection of electric pressure washers by using the promo code GWDOTW at checkout. You’ll find some of the lowest prices on these tools – some of which have gone untouched by major discounts for many months with others having been stuck at their MSRP for most of 2023. The biggest deal of the bunch is on the 40V 800 PSI Cold Water Bucket Pressure Washer for $167.99 shipped, after using the promo code. Already 26% down from its $280 price tag, it saw a few trickling discounts at the start of 2023 that dropped costs to $238 at the lowest, as well as one big discount over the summer that brought it to a further $210 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 40% markdown off the going rate, giving you $112 in savings and landing as a new all-time low.

This pressure washer offers 800 PSI and a 1.0 GPM flow rate for your more routine cleaning efforts for your boat, ATV, RV, and more. With a simple drop of the washer’s hose into a fresh water source of your choosing or by connecting the hose directly to a standard garden hose, you’ll be good to go. It has three different nozzles to tackle the job at hand: 25 degrees, 40-degrees, and a soap applicator that hooks onto the wand. It includes a charger and a 4.0Ah battery that also doubles as a small power bank through its USB port that can charge up your personal devices like phones and tablets.

