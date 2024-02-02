Range Rover’s first EV sparks strong interest, with over 16,000 buyers waiting

As Range Rover’s first EV gets closer to launch, the all-electric vehicle is already creating a buzz. According to the company, the new electric Range Rover has over 16,000 buyers on the waitlist.

Range Rover’s first EV creates hype ahead of launching

Range Rover finally gave us a glimpse of the highly anticipated EV in December after opening orders.

The automaker expects its first EV to be the “quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created.” Based on the existing gas-powered model, the electric Range Rover retains its iconic British design and go-anywhere capabilities.

Range Rover said it will ensure towing, wading, and all-terrain tech will “surpass any other luxury electric SUV.” The classic Range Rover elements remain, including an upscale cabin, minimalist design, and off-road abilities. But without the emissions.

The new EV will have similar performance and all-terrain capabilities (if not more) than the V-8-powered Range Rover.

Range Rover tested the new model with its most rigorous program so far, including extreme temperatures, all driving conditions and terrains, and wading through up to 850 mm (33″) of water.

(Source: Range Rover)

With an 800V architecture, the Range Rover Electric will include fast charging. The electric model will be built at its factory in Solihull, UK, alongside the mild and extended-range PHEV Range Rover.

The batteries and electric drive units will be assembled at JLR’s new Electric Propulsion Manufacturing plant in Wolverhampton, UK.

According to the company’s most recent update, Range Rover’s first EV already has 16,000 buyers on the waitlist. JLR reports “strong interest” since opening orders in December.

(Source: Range Rover)

The company announced Range Rover electric prototypes are being tested on public roads while a medium-sized electric SUV and new Jaguar prototypes are in development.

As part of a new corporate identity, JLR broke into distinct sub-brands last year, including Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar. Under its Reimagine strategy, Jaguar will go all-electric, while the other three brands will each release an electric model by 2030.